Rebels have banner day, move one win from hosting super regional

OXFORD — It was only the fourth inning Sunday night and Swayze Field was a madhouse. First, Will Furniss homered, giving Ole Miss an 11-4 lead. Judd Utermark followed with a blast high off the batter’s eye in center field. One pitch later, Isaac Humphrey crushed a blast to Tupelo. It was over before that, of course, but the party was just beginning. The back-to-back-to-back homers had Omaha vibes. It was the first time Ole Miss went back-to-back-to-back since Game 1 of the championship series versus Oklahoma in 2022. So did the entire day. A day after being on the brink of elimination against Western Kentucky, Ole Miss is three games away from the College World Series, and they’ll all — starting with Monday’s regional finale against Murray State — be right here in Oxford. Ole Miss had a dominant day at the plate Sunday, beating Georgia Tech in an 11-9 game in the afternoon before crushing Murray State, 19-8, as night fell on north Mississippi. "I'm proud of our guys," Mike Bianco said. "Long day, 18 innings, just proud they played so well today and they played the 18 innings. It didn't seem like we had lulls or slept through innings, on both sides of the ball."

Ole Miss players celebrate a home run during the Rebels' win over Georgia Tech Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Ramey Smith)

Ole Miss (43-20) will face Murray State Monday at 5 p.m. The winner will face Duke in the Super Regionals next weekend. If Ole Miss wins, the Blue Devils, who knocked off Georgia in Athens to advance earlier Sunday, would travel to Oxford. If Murray State wins, the Racers will head to Durham. "We're playing with house money," Murray State's Jonathan Hogart said. And if Murray State is going to win, the Racers are going to have to figure out a way to solve Ole Miss’ bats — and find some pitching. Georgia Tech gave Ole Miss a scare earlier Sunday, getting three runs in the first inning, only for the Rebels to answer with five of their own in the bottom of the frame. The Yellow Jackets (41-19) regained the lead with four runs in the fourth inning, taking an 8-6 lead. The Rebels dominated from there, getting two in the fifth and one each in the sixth, seventh and eighth. "Our offense always seems to come back," Furniss said. "It's one swing of the bat and it can change in an instant. We never feel like we're too far out of a game. ...We work to win each pitch. It's good that our offense kind of came alive at the right time."

Ole Miss reliever Will McCausland delivers a pitch during the Rebels' win Sunday over Georgia Tech. (Photo by Ramey Smith)