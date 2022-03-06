Kevin Graham misses Sunday Ole Miss win with wrist injury

Kevin Graham missed Sunday’s game with a wrist injury, and he will see a doctor back in Oxford on Monday.

Graham, who leads Ole Miss in total bases and RBIs, jammed his wrist during the 10th inning of the Rebels’ 1-0 loss to UCF on Saturday. After hitting a ground ball to the left side, the throw over pulled UCF’s first baseman off the bag and Graham stumbled as the tag came down on him.

The fourth-year player jammed his wrist while bracing his fall. Graham wore a splint in the dugout on Sunday, as Ole Miss beat the Knights, 9-1, to take the series and move to 10-1 on the season.

“He fell awkwardly and jammed it in the ground,” head coach Mike Bianco said. We had their doctor look at it and the X-ray sent back home. Obviously he couldn’t go today. We’ll get X-rays back at home and see where we go from there.”

Graham had started 78 straight games prior to Sunday. He’s hitting .308 with a 1.039 OPS through 43 plate appearances. Graham has four home runs, 17 RBIs and 26 total bases.

Kemp Alderman started in Graham’s place in left field in Orlando and had three hits.

"Today was a challenge for us," Bianco said. "How would we do without Kevin Graham? We didn't have a ton of hits, but we had some huge at-bats."

Ole Miss had 15 hits in the game including three doubles and eight hits with runners on base including six with runners in scoring position.