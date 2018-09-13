Former Callaway WR Malik Heath had it all in high school. He was named an Under Armour All-American, made the Dandy Dozen, and was even at one time ranked as high as No. 145 nationally on this website. To go along with the fame, the wealth, and the notoriety, Heath was the number one recruit in the state of Mississippi in his class. Schools such as Alabama, Miami, and LSU among several others would try to woo Heath throughout his time as a recruit. Heath was one of former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen's first phone calls after taking the Florida job. Still, Heath chose to remain loyal to the people who remained loyal to him, and signed with Mississippi State. The spotlight was on Heath, but he wasn't ready. Not yet.

Fast forward to last Thursday night. His former head coach at Callaway is now the defensive line coach at Holmes County. His teammate and good friend, James Williams, will see him on October 20th when Jones County takes on Co-Lin in Ellisville. Brown remains in contact with both of his former players. As the experts say, the only constant in life is change. Heath's already looking forward to his next step, but while he's in Wesson, he knows changes need to be made. "I need to be more mature, more unselfish, and I have to learn more about being a team player," Heath said after his game on Thursday about his goals while at Co-Lin. "I can't afford to get caught up." Heath's timeframe on leaving Co-Lin remains murky, but as he completes his coursework, he knows the grass is greener on the other side. "There's a chance I am only here one year, but if not I will be here until December 2019," Heath said about his plan. "My classes are going really well so far, I've got all A's and B's."



