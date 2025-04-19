Ole Miss continues to replenish secondary, adds Rickey Fletcher

OXFORD — Ole Miss continued to rebuild its defensive secondary Saturday, landing a commitment from South Alabama transfer portal cornerback Rickey Fletcher.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound Fletcher recorded 38 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Jaguars in 2023. He played in 13 games, starting one, as a freshman in 2022. Fletcher did not play last season due to an injury.

The Durant (Holmes County), Miss., was a two-sport star in high school.

Fletcher entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and locked in to Ole Miss quickly, visiting Oxford late this week. Fletcher is the second defensive back to join the Rebels out of the transfer portal in the second window. Former Clemson cornerback Tavoy Feagin committed to Ole Miss earlier in the week.