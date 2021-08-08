McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

Chris and Katie Usrey are the creators and owners Gamechanger Hangover Patches. They are native Southerners from Louisiana who grew up just like you — looking forward to Friday night mixers, Saturday game days and Sunday brunch. Chris went to Ole Miss and Katie to LSU, but Oxford is her favorite place to watch an LSU football or baseball game. Going from college to careers and starting a family, their social events expanded to include happy hours with co-workers and long boozy client dinners, girls’ nights out or guys’ trips that included a lot of drinking. Even in a house divided, one thing everyone can agree on is that hangovers suck. As they got older, they got more responsibility, so they had to get smarter. They did their research on scientifically proven ingredients to help prevent hangovers and aid in recovery so they could be as productive as possible. They But there was a problem — it was either 10 pills and capsules before and after drinking or drinking nasty concoctions that smelled, tasted terrible and lingered unpleasantly. When the COVID lockdown started and work slowed down, they were both staying home and drinking more. After using a competing patch that didn’t work, the idea came to them to put their hangover remedy ingredients onto a transdermal patch. They made the patches for themselves; but, they were really excited about how well they worked and believed that other people like them needed a hangover patch that really worked too. That’s how GameChanger came to be. Gamechanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink and the OverTime patch is used after you have been drinking and while you sleep. They designed GameChanger patches based on the science of preventing hangovers, to include the highest quality ingredients sourced by the reputable manufacturers in the United States and the UK. They researched the potent ingredients that include enzymes, nutrients, vitamins and minerals that are effective in protecting your liver and metabolizing alcohol to stop hangovers before they start. Gamechanger was the first patch to focus on Glutathione, which supplements and increases the production of the enzyme made by the liver to protect itself. The OverTime patch also include Glutathione PLUS DHM and highly potent ingredients to help you metabolize alcohol while you sleep PLUS melatonin, L-theanine and Hemp extract to help you sleep better so you wake up feeling refreshed. You can use one or both patches based on when and how much you are drinking. They believe in the potency, effectiveness and the science of GameChanger so much that we patented them. Try it for yourself at GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20 percent off your purchase.

1. As reported on RebelGrove.com Saturday, Ole Miss appears to be making major progress in its effort to get over the 85 percent vaccinated threshold before the Rebels' Sept. 6 opener versus Louisville in Atlanta. Per a source familiar with Ole Miss' vaccination efforts, as of last week, just 40 of their 133 rostered players fully vaccinated. However, another 76 players were in the process of getting vaccinated, per the source, meaning 116 players on the roster were on their way to being fully vaccinated. That would put Ole Miss at 87 percent vaccinated in plenty of time for the season opener, over the 85 percent threshold established by the Southeastern Conference. That would lead to less COVID testing and fewer protocols. It would also dramatically release the likelihood of a forfeited game at some point this fall. Vaccination rates will be a big topic, I suspect, when Lane Kiffin meets with the media Monday. My guess is the second-year Ole Miss coach won't go into too many details, but things are moving in a positive direction in that regard in Oxford. Edited to add: ESPN's Chris Low reported Sunday morning the Rebels were 100 percent vaccinated, meaning the planned push this weekend was very successful. "It's pretty amazing and great motivation for our fans and the state," Kiffin told ESPN.com. "Nobody wants to be in position to forfeit games."

2. Speaking of Kiffin, he put his team through its first practice of the season Sunday, a day after the Rebels formally reported to fall camp. The media will have access to Monday's practice, followed by a session with Kiffin and then interviews with selected players as well. On Tuesday, we will get our annual visit with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin. We'll talk to players Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well. The Rebels are expected to have two-plus full weeks of camp before classes begin on campus Aug. 23.

Ole Miss' Matt Corral (USA Today Sports)

3. Earlier this week, Rivals.com's Mike Farrell referred to Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral as a "sleeper." First, Farrell is absolutely entitled to his opinion. I disagree with this one, but he isn't hurting anyone or causing any harm expressing his opinion that Ole Miss' quarterback shouldn't be highly rated going into the season. Farrell obviously knew some would disagree, writing this about Corral: "What is Corral doing on this list? After all he threw for 3,347 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. But he also threw 14 interceptions and that’s kept him behind players such as Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell and maybe even JT Daniels in the national spotlight." Yes, Corrall was bad at Arkansas last fall, throwing six interceptions in the Rebels' loss in Fayetteville. Yes, he was not so hot in the first half in Baton Rouge, throwing three more picks before damn near rallying the Rebels to a win at LSU. Other than that, he was pretty damn good. Sometimes I wonder if people truly understand how good Corrall was in Ole Miss' Outback Bowl win over Indiana on Jan. 2. Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah had already opted out. Jerrion Ealy and Braylon Sanders were injured and didn't play. Backup quarterback John Rhys Plumlee played in the slot. Casey Kelly, seldom used in the passing game last year, was a primary target. Corral was brilliant. Two NFL sources of mine said he catapulted to the top of their radars entering the 2021 season. Yes, Corral has to be more consistent in his decision-making. Yes, he has to bounce back faster from mistakes. But a sleeper? No. Corral is a potential first-round NFL Draft choice, a quarterback with a cannon of an arm, great feet and a sharp mind. He oozes charisma. His teammates follow him. Again, Farrell is entitled to his take. No harm was done. But I think he's wrong, and I suspect Corral will prove me right this fall.

Auburn's Tank Bigsby (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

4. Let’s go around the SEC a bit, via the Rivals network, as camp opened across the league over the weekend. At Alabama, Bryce Young led the quarterbacks followed by Paul Tyson and Jalen Milroe. Each of them looked to be spinning the ball pretty well during throws from what we could see in the media session. Brian Robinson Jr. led the running backs and was followed by Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Jonathan Bennet (walk-on) and Camar Wheaton. Sanders was not in a black jersey and looked to be moving well during drills. The former five-star recruit suffered a season-ending hip injury last November. At Arkansas, with the departure of Feleipe Franks, all eyes will probably be on redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson as he takes the reigns as Arkansas’ starting quarterback. The media was allowed to watch only 20 minutes of practice and didn’t get to see a bunch of passing, but Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sounded happy with how Jefferson - as well as the other quarterbacks - threw the ball on Day 1. “That's probably the thing I was most excited about today, was our quarterbacks' accuracy,” Pittman said. “I thought KJ did a nice job in there (and) you can go look down the line. “I thought Malik (Hornsby) had a good day. I thought John Stephen Jones made some really good plays. (Lucas) Coley, (Kade) Renfro, and I was really excited to see Landon Rogers.” At Auburn, Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers are hoping to be considered one of the great Auburn running back duos. Shivers says he and Bigbsy have grown close since Bigbsy got on campus last year. “Since Tank got on campus, I can say that this offseason and this past year, we have grown pretty close to each other. We talk more than we ever did,” Shivers said. “We watch film together. We always talk to each other. He'll call me at nighttime and say what could I have did better. Or I'd say what he did better. Even when we're out on the football field, I'll be like, 'Tank, next time make that cut.' And next thing you know, he'll go out there and he makes that cut and he goes and scores. Our relationship, it's just grown real close.” Their relationship echoes the one enjoyed when Cadillack Williams and Ronnie Brown were together at Auburn. But, they’re not trying to beat out Auburn’s great running back duo. They’re paving their own path. “This is how Ronnie and coach 'lac was, they told us how they did things,” Shivers said. “We kind of went through the same. Even the other guys, make them come along as well. I could say that me and Tank, we're not really focusing on trying to beat out coach 'lac and Ronnie. We're just trying to move through this fall camp and then when the season hits, just rock.” At LSU, Max Johnson was fully ready to compete against Myles Brennan in fall camp for the starting quarterback role. In fact, he was looking forward to it. Then the unfortunate arm injury happened to Brennan on a fishing trip earlier this week, and now Johnson has the keys to offense, led by offensive coordinator Jake Peetz. Johnson told the media on Saturday that he, long with a few other position leaders, spoke to the entire team on Thursday. They talked about who this year's LSU team is, and who they are not. It was the first time he stepped up as QB1 after the Brennan injury. "We all felt bad for Myles and it stunk for the whole team. He's a leader on our team. I was looking forward to competing with him," Johnson said. "I'm not going to change at all. This is who I am. I love football. I love competing every day. We're all trying to pursue our goals to be the best we can be." Johnson came off the bench in four games in 2020 before starting a pair of wins to close the season. He completed 88 of 150 (58.7 percent) of his passes in all for 1,069 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception and also rushed 54 times for 119 yards and two more scores. At Texas A&M, offensive lineman Grayson Reed has been absolutely snakebit by injuries since his senior year of high school. He's suffered ligament tears, all kinds of lingering injuries and then, finally healthy last year, he breaks his leg in a freak incident blocking on an extra point attempt. He missed the entire spring, but appears to be ready to give things one final shot this fall. It would be a feel-good story, and highly deserving, if he enjoyed a successful year in 2021. At Georgia, Georgia opened fall camp with receivers Dominick Blaylock (ACL) and Kearis Jackson (knee) unable to fully participate due to their respective injuries. Blaylock is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last preseason. “Dom is still not cleared 100 percent. He’s walking through, he’s jogging through, but he’s not out there in competitive environments,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Kearis is still the same. He’s recovering. He’s doing a good job of pushing himself back. Certainly, he has a very good understanding of our offense and knows what we want. He’s very involved in walk-throughs and practice. He’s just not able to go full speed.” Elsewhere at receiver, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was able to practice. Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered an ankle injury against Florida that put him out for the remainder of the 2020 season. Linebackers Nakobe Dean (shoulder) and MJ Sherman (shoulder) were both able to open practice on Friday. Receiver George Pickens (ACL) was out with his timetable still uncertain. At Florida, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham enters the 2021 campaign returning the team’s two leading tacklers, Ventrell Miller and Mohamud Diabate, along with standout cornerback Kaiir Elam, and has practiced a focus on “synergy” in his defense. “When you play with synergy, when you bring guys together, you still have an individual grade for your players, but collectively we have more power,” Grantham said. “We look forward to playing as a unit, and as you play as a unit, you can create that synergy that allows you to be the defense you want.” Last season’s COVID restrictions provided a major disruption to the normal process of developing players for Grantham and the rest of the Florida staff. Grantham relishes the opportunity to call full-team meetings and other all-defense activities, which were restricted by contact tracing protocols last season, and believes that a return to normalcy will create a more organized defense. “I think that it (team-building) really goes back to COVID, and I think as we move forward, we're going to look forward to showing our improvement with a normal process of developing players. I really feel as we are able to have a normal developmental process, we can improve our synergy as a unit.” At Kentucky, the first question served to Mark Stoops on Friday during Kentucky Football Media Day got right to the topic on everyone's collective mind. Who's going to start at quarterback for the Wildcats, and would it be nice to have that established as soon as possible? Stoops, entering his ninth year as head coach at Kentucky, noted the battle is just getting underway, and the staff wants to make sure it finds the right man to lead the Cats' new offensive attack. "It's more important to get it right than to be in a hurry," Stoops said. "Is there a benefit (to getting the position settled)? Yes, I believe there is. There's a benefit to getting reps. That's part of the negative to having a lot of talented players at any position, but it seems like it's obviously much easier to rotate guys in throughout practice and preseason at other spots than quarterback. "We do feel like there is quality depth (at quarterback) maybe for the first time. You go all the way down and have four or five guys that you feel confident could play football at this level." A talented trio is expected to top the depth chart as practice begins. Junior Joey Gatewood, who transferred to UK from Auburn last season, and sophomore Beau Allen, a former four-star recruit from Lexington Catholic High School, are back after spending the spring learning the scheme being installed by new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. They'll likely be challenged by Will Levis, a junior transfer from Penn State who just arrived on campus this summer. Kentucky is also high on two other young players, sophomore Nik Scalzo and freshman Kaiya Sheron, who give the program more depth than it has had at football's most important position in years. At South Carolina, Shane Beamer doesn’t get to watch much TV. But, when he does, there is a healthy stash of college football games on DVR calling his name. Beamer doesn’t sit down and enjoy them as a casual fan but, instead, as a first-time head coach who hasn’t yet made a crucial decision in an SEC game uses those logs of film more as a mental rep than any these. “I would record it, watch it and put myself in that situation. OK, I’m the head coach, how would I handle that situation? I’m thinking about the clock. I’m trying to do as much of that as I can,” Shane Beamer said. “A lot of it for me is paying attention to the clock and understanding how important two minute situations are.” Beamer, who hasn’t yet been an offensive or defensive coordinator in college football, much less a head coach, which means he hasn’t gone through a season yet where he’s been tasked with making the ultimate decisions in a game. As an assistant at Virginia Tech and Oklahoma he had some input on decisions, even serving as interim head coach for a bowl game win in 2014, but hasn’t decided whether or not to go for it on a fourth down or kick a field goal or when to call a timeout or not in a regular season game, which is why those DVR’d games are helpful to him. The Gamecocks also have staffers where one of the biggest parts of their job break down clock management situations from across college and professional football for Beamer and the rest of the coaching staff to break down. The coaching staff, led by Beamer, put themselves in situations during practice and scrimmages to give players the experience in those spots but also allow the coaches to practice as well with Beamer leading the charge. “We’ll continue to do more as we go through preseason, talking with the players and putting themselves in situations in practice, simulating situations in practice where I have to be the head coach and make those decisions,” Beamer said. “I try to do as much of that as I can and put myself in situations.” At Tennessee, offensive lineman K’Rojhn Calbert sustained a bicep injury during practice in the early stages of fall camp sources told Volquest.com. Calbert underwent an MRI for further clarification and is potentially lost for the season per sources. The 5th year senior has struggled to stay healthy dating back to high school. When healthy he found his way into the starting lineup during his Vol career. An experienced offensive lineman who has seen significant time at tackle and some action at guard throughout his career, he worked significantly at tackle in the spring of 2021 under new head coach Josh Heupel and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee. He has played in 32 career games with five starts all at right tackle. Off the field, he was a member of the 2020-21 VOLeaders Academy that traveled to Belize in June 2021. Tennessee is already thin at tackle with former walk-on turned scholarship player Dayne Davis joining All-SEC preseason selection Cade Mays and former 5-star recruit Darnell Wright in the rotation at the position. At Missouri, the Tigers took the field for the first of 25 fall camp practices Friday morning, marking the unofficial end of the offseason. During the seven-and-a-half months since the Tigers last took the field, fan excitement has steadily mounted for the second season under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers managed a 5-5 record last season despite playing an all-SEC schedule and dealing with constant COVID-19 interruptions. Speaking to reporters after practice, Drinkwitz acknowledged that this offseason feels more like normal. But he also sought to slow the hype train down a bit, at least within his own locker room. “We got a lot of work to do,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t know that we need to crown anybody anything right now. I mean, we’re a 5-5 football team with a lot of guys coming back. Unless we make a lot of improvements, we’re a 5-5 football team. So we got a lot of work to do. Didn’t really like the energy today. I don’t know if they expected me to carry the day with my energy, but we didn’t have it. And we gotta improve.” At Vanderbilt, longtime beat writer Chris Lee shared some observations from practice, already noting a difference between new coach Clark Lea and his predecessor in Nashville, Derek Mason. “I think they get more done at these practices than Mason's staff did,” Lee wrote. “I remember you'd go to practice and sometimes you'd be told it was at 7 (or whatever), and sometimes they'd seem to start a little late, and they'd take a while to stretch and that sort of thing, and then roll into scrimmage-type work about 45 minutes into practice. At this one, we were allowed to be there 5:30-7:30, whatever stretching they'd done was long in the rear-view mirror and I bet they were running 11-on-11s 15 minutes into practice. Maybe there's a halo effect here, but it just seemed like they got down to business quickly. “In the portion I'm allowed to comment on, one think I noticed is that they played really fast. I don't know if up-tempo will be a part of what they're doing but they looked prepared to do it and especially prepared for a first practice.”

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (Associated Press)

5. Speaking of Corral, Rattler, Howell and the rest of the top quarterbacks heading into the 2021 season, here's my preseason Heisman Trophy rankings. Note: I can't do this during the season, lest I lose my vote. Secrecy about a Heisman ballot, you see, is of paramount import. 1. Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma -- The Sooners have a history here. 2. D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson -- The Tigers have a fairly easy schedule and a ton of firepower. 3. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State -- The nation's leading rusher a year ago finished sixth in the Heisman voting in 2020. 4. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina -- The numbers will be there, but the wins probably won't be. 5. D'Eriq King, QB, Miami -- King will be a media darling if he gets hot early, and he'll get spotlight chances against Clemson and North Carolina. 6. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama -- Insiders rave about Young, and God knows he'll have weapons at his disposal. 7. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss -- Corral should put up huge numbers and he'll get a shot at a springboard fairly early in the season when the Rebels go to Tuscaloosa. 8. J.T. Daniels, QB, Georgia -- Daniels gets a chance to rocket to the top of the charts in Week 1 versus Clemson. 9. Kedon Slovis, QB, USC -- Slovis has completed 70 percent of his passes, and the Trojans have a chance to be in the national conversation. 10. Desmond Ritter, QB, Cincinnati -- I mean, he won't win it, but the Bearcats could run the table and earn Ritter an invitation to New York (or a Zoom call or whatever the hell we're doing by then).

Terence Davis takes a shot at Memphis last season. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

6. Terence Davis signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Sacramento Kings this week, bolstering the Kings' bench and extending his professional career in the process. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources told HoopsHype the Kings were signing Davis to a two-year, $8 million contract. The signing was announced hours after the Kings announced they had re-signed starting center Richaun Holmes. Davis, 24, expressed his gratitude to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and general manager Monte McNair, saying he wants to help the Kings end their 15-year playoff drought. “We are excited that Terence will remain a part of the Kings family,” said McNair. “His combination of scoring, defense, athleticism and energy are integral parts of our team. “We are thrilled to see Terence’s continued development in a Kings uniform.” “I’d like to thank Monte and Vivek for this incredible opportunity to continue my career in Sacramento,” said Davis. “I can’t wait to get back to work and help this team get back into the playoffs.” During the 2020-21 season, Davis amassed averages of 11.1 points (.439 FG%, .372 3pt%, .784 FT%), 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 21.5 minutes per game in 27 games (no starts) with the Kings. The Ole Miss product has played two seasons in the NBA with Toronto (2019-20 – 2020-21) and Sacramento (2020-21) after entering the league undrafted in 2019. I think of Davis' story often, and I use it as motivation for my children. Davis chased his dreams. People told Davis he should pursue football instead of basketball, but his heart was always in hoops. So he ignored the critics and followed his own heart, adding to his offensive arsenal, refining his defensive skills and emerging as an NBA-quality talent. Davis will likely never be an NBA star, but he's carved out a role and a future in the league. It's a cool story, one that should inspire.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell and quarterback Desmond Ridder lead the Bearcats onto the field before a game on Nov. 13. (Sam Greene)

7. This week, I turn my attention to the American Athletic Conference, otherwise known as the future home of the Baylor Bears. 1. Cincinnati 2. UCF 3. Memphis 4. Houston 5. SMU 6. Tulane 7. Houston 8. Tulsa 9. Temple 10. Navy 11. USF

Buffalo's Josh Allen (Jamie Germano-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

8. This week, the focus is on the AFC East. 1. Buffalo Bills (12-5) --Josh Allen has emerged as one of the league's elite quarterbacks, and everything else is in place. The Bills are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. 2. Miami Dolphins (10-7) -- I expect Tua Tagovailoa to have an emergent season of sorts. Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle join an explosive offense and Justin Coleman and Adam Butler bolster a solid defense. 3. New England Patriots (8-9) -- Maybe it was more Tom Brady than it was Bill Belichick. 4. New York Jets (5-12) -- The Jets, especially on offense, are going to be fun to watch over the course of the season. Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore should be fun to watch grow up.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 98: Eggplant Parmesan. The thing about this dish is that it is easy to make and oh so wonderful to eat. The biggest thing about elevating this dish from your traditional setting to something spectacular is the addition of Pecorino Romano. This is the key! Tidbit #1: When you work with eggplant, you need to salt it after slices and let it sit for about 30 minutes in the sink. This will help to take out some of the bitterness it has. It can also turn it slightly brown, don’t worry about this. Tidbit #2: For the basil addition to the recipe, keep them hole leaves. No need to slice them. Make sure to thoroughly wash and let air dry before so as there are no little pieces of dirt still left on them. Things you will need: 4 People Glass of Sauvignon Blanc Preparation time - 10 minutes Rest time - 30 minutes Cook time - 30 minutes Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife Medium sauté pan, deep sides 2 Plates with paper towels Colander Medium mixing bowl Tongs Stovetop and oven Casserole dish of 13 x 9 Measuring cups Ingredients needed: 4 Eggplants 2 Cans tomato sauce (your favorite) 2 Cups mozzarella di bufala 1 Container parmesan grated 1 Container pecorino romano grated 2 Packets basil 1 cup flour Vegetable oil for frying Salt Prep Step 1: Slice your eggplants in half and then from here slice into 1/2 inch slices longways. Place in the sink and generously pour salt over. Let rest for 30 minutes. Once the time is nearly complete, add oil to your sauté pan and bring the temperature to 350°F. Step 2: Wash the eggplants off with water. And then pate dry using the paper towels. Place a few at a time in the mixing bowl with the flour and then place in the hot oil. You are wanting browning on both sides, so about 3 minutes per side. Take out and place on your other plate with paper towels. Repeat for the rest. Assembly Step 3: Turn your oven 375°F. Now add 1/3rd of your tomato sauce to the bottom of the pan. Followed by the fried eggplants, 1/3rd of the mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino, and basil. Repeat this operation until all is finished in building your casserole. Always finished with cheese on the "top top" layer. Place in the oven until the mozzarella has melted and browned slightly about 30 minutes. Take and let cool 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with a side salad and some fresh bread and you have for yourself a great meal! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!