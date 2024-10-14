Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Bentley gets his due

OXFORD -- Ulysses Bentley IV broke one tackle on the line of scrimmage.

He broke another five yards later.

Fifty yards later, Bentley was in the end zone with a touchdown. As the grass turned from green to purple, the Ole Miss running back appeared to unleash a torrent of pent-up emotions.

"When I scored, I just started beating my chest and talking to the crowd," Bentley said Monday. "I was just so excited to be back out there and do what I do."

Bentley, who had played very sparingly leading up to Saturday's 29-26 overtime loss at LSU, talked to the media Monday for the first time since August. His media appearance came shortly after a Monday meeting with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

"He just always talks to me and keeps it positive with me at all times," Bentley said. "He definitely was proud of me. Everybody was proud of me to see me go back out there and make plays and do what I can do."

Bentley rushed 11 times for 107 yards and the aforementioned score in Baton Rouge. He now has 169 yards rushing this season, a year after rushing for 540 yards and four touchdowns.

"It felt great just to be back out there and with the guys," Bentley said. "I definitely showed a lot of emotion. I was definitely excited. It was good. I felt good."

Bentley was asked a series of questions about why he'd essentially been benched, how he'd handled the demotion and where he thought things might go from here. Ole Miss (5-2 overall, 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference) is off this week and returns to action on Oct. 26 in Oxford versus Oklahoma.

"I can just control what I can control," Bentley said. "At the end of the day, I was just excited to be back out there with those guys. I've just preparing hard each and every week, preparing with the O-line, preparing with Jaxson (Dart) and all the other guys and stuff like that, to make sure I'm on top of things and being prepared to go out there and make plays.

"I don't think it was really just frustrating. It was more, like I said, control what I could control. I was just glad the opportunity to go out there when they called me name to do what I do. Everybody knows my role here. Everybody knows what I can contribute and what I bring to this team. I'm just going to continue to be me, to be myself and go out there and make plays for my team."

Bentley said he was never told about his role or given an explanation as to why he was playing behind Henry Parrish Jr., and Matt Jones.

"I wasn't told anything," Bentley said. "I've just been going through the season being able to control what I can control. Whenever my name is called, I go out there and make plays.

"You can't just lay down and be low at all times. I'm just always being positive and figuring a way to get better each and every day. Be great."