McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander
Ole Miss defeated New Mexico State, 41-3, Saturday and now get ready for No. 1 LSU and likely Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
Ole Miss basketball is 1-0 after a win over Arkansas State Friday. The Rebels play Norfolk State and Western Michigan this week, a week that also includes the start of the signing period.
I'll have thoughts on those topics and more on 10 Weekend Thoughts.
1. As expected, Ole Miss throttled New Mexico State Saturday.
What wasn't expected was John Rhys Plumlee dominating the playing time. Plumlee started and played most of the first three quarters before leaving with what appeared to be a very minor injury.
Plumlee was 11-for-17 passing for 124 yards, adding 177 yards and two touchdowns on 12 rushes.
Matt Corral was just 2-for-2 passing for 35 yards.
Still, afterwards, Ole Miss coach Matt Luke and offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez were sticking to the message that the Rebels are a two-quarterback team despite mounting evidence to the contrary.
