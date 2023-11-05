1. Ole Miss improved to 8-1 Saturday — 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference — with a 38-35 win over Texas A&M.

The Rebels have now won 26 of their last 35 games, dating back to the start of the 2021 season. For the second time in three years, Ole Miss has gone undefeated at home in SEC play.

It’s really remarkable where the Ole Miss program has gone in just four years. Throw in the fact that the recruiting in 2020 was basically impossible due to the reaction to the pandemic and it’s even more impressive.

At this point, only Georgia and Alabama are head and shoulders above Ole Miss as a program in the SEC. That’s simply not debatable. LSU is strong. So is Tennessee. But Ole Miss is right there with those programs and can make a very strong argument that it’s ahead. Just unfathomable if you think about how far the program fell at the end of the Hugh Freeze/NCAA sanctions era.