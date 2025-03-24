McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Ole Miss had a “scary start” Sunday night at Fiserv Forum. Everything after that was absolutely, well, sweet
RGTV: Jaemyn Brakefield discussed Ole Miss' NCAA Tournament win over Iowa State and more late Sunday
RGTV: Malik Dia discussed Sunday's win over Iowa State and looked ahead to next weekend's Sweet 16 in Atlanta
Inside a huge recruiting weekend in the Grove
Ole Miss took a huge punch early Sunday. Then the Rebels answered beautifully, punching a ticket to the Sweet 16
Ole Miss had a “scary start” Sunday night at Fiserv Forum. Everything after that was absolutely, well, sweet
RGTV: Jaemyn Brakefield discussed Ole Miss' NCAA Tournament win over Iowa State and more late Sunday
RGTV: Malik Dia discussed Sunday's win over Iowa State and looked ahead to next weekend's Sweet 16 in Atlanta