McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Ole Miss fought off Texas A&M on Wednesday, keeping Chris Beard and announcing itself as a power in college hoops
Head inside for how it all went down and how the Rebels stepped up to support their head coach.
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 315.
Luke Cheng has a .532 on-base percentage for Ole Miss so far this season.
Ole Miss has won four of its last five following an ugly, but easy, win over the Tigers.
Ole Miss fought off Texas A&M on Wednesday, keeping Chris Beard and announcing itself as a power in college hoops
Head inside for how it all went down and how the Rebels stepped up to support their head coach.
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 315.