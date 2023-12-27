ATLANTA — One might think the transition from Alabama to Ole Miss, from a star-studded defense full of NFL talent to a transfer portal-fueled rebuilding effort, would have been uncomfortable for Pete Golding.

One would be wrong.

Instead, the move from Tuscaloosa to Oxford was very much in Golding’s comfort zone. Almost a year later, the Ole Miss defensive coordinator said diving into the Rebels’ program has been rejuvenating.

“This was kind of my niche, to be honest with you. Every job I’d ever taken was like this job. I got jobs because people were bad at what they did,” Golding said Wednesday during a press conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta, minutes before the Rebels practiced at Georgia Tech in preparation for Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl date versus Penn State.

Golding had rebuilt defenses at Tusculum, taking the Pioneers to the Division II playoffs for the first time in program history. He’d done it at his alma mater, Delta State, taking a 5-5 team the previous season to the national championship game the next season. He’d done it at Southeastern Louisiana, helping the Lions to consecutive conference championship games and a playoff appearance. Todd Monken was on the hot season when Golding arrived at Southern Miss in 2014. The Golden Eagles proceeded to win the Sun Belt West and make a bowl game. At UTSA, he was part of a new program and helped the Roadrunners to a bowl bid.

“Everywhere I’d been up to Alabama, they were here,” Golding said, intimating a low point with his hands. “How can I get them here? It was a constant build-up and getting the right pieces and you see their growth and development and all that.

“Alabama was a transition for me, where you’re already at the top of the mountain and it’s how can you maintain it? It isn’t your system. It isn’t your personality. It’s, ‘Hey, come learn the system. It’s Coach (Nick Saban’s) personality, as it should be. So that was different for me.

“Coming back to new personnel things, playing more people and rotating more guys and getting more buy-in was very refreshing.”

Ole Miss is 10-2 entering Saturday’s game versus Penn State (10-2). The Rebels went 6-2 in the Southeastern Conference, losing at Alabama and at Georgia. In the midst of a refreshing, rejuvenating season, that November night in Athens was eye-opening. Golding had been part of national championship teams in Tuscaloosa and he knows how difficult it is to get from good to great. Georgia just reminded Golding of that reality.

“To be honest with you, it was the first time this season that on the sidelines, when you looked at a player’s eyes, he wasn’t there. It was the first time I felt like the moment was too big.”

Golding had told Kiffin earlier in the season that the Rebels had enough grit and toughness on defense to where, assuming they could create some turnovers, a lot of games would be winnable.

“That was the first game that we really didn’t have it,” Golding said. “And it was from Snap One to the last snap.”

Golding wondered afterwards if part of the problem was the outside noise, the College Football Playoff talk that led into that night in Athens. Was it just a series of distractions?

Then he looked at the tape of that 52-17 loss.

“You looked at the point of attack and you looked at certain matchups,” Golding said. “Nothing against our guys but we were out-matched in certain places. When you have to beat those guys or beat ‘Bama to win this conference, you have to get comparable guys. …It definitely opened everybody’s eyes.”