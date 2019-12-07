OXFORD — Let’s be clear.

Ole Miss football wasn’t fun anymore. Fans were disinterested. Bored, even.

The team was improving but the wins weren’t coming, at least not fast enough. The stadium, often half-empty, was quiet. The atmosphere, frankly, was stale.

Ole Miss needed an infusion. It needed _ dare I say it? _ some fresh water.

"More than anything, we want energy, passion, and a track record of success,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said. “We want a program builder who can galvanize and help unite Rebel Nation."

Enter Lane Kiffin.

It won't be official until late Saturday or early Sunday, but Ole Miss is hiring Kiffin as its head football coach, ending the one-week search for Matt Luke’s replacement. The Florida Atlantic coach is expected to be formally introduced as the Ole Miss head football coach on Monday, but the impact of his hiring will be felt long before he steps behind a lectern inside the Pavilion at Ole Miss or the Manning Center or wherever the school decides to hold his coronation..

Ole Miss football just became fun. It just became relevant. The Rebels just became a national story again, only this time it’s not going to be a witch hunt. Instead, media are going to converge on Oxford ready to cover one of the more fun stories in college football.

Lane Kiffin, the former Tennessee coach who bolted for USC and who later revolutionized Nick Saban’s offense in Tuscaloosa before leaving to reboot his head coaching career in Boca Raton, is back in the Southeastern Conference.

Ole Miss just became must-watch television. Media won’t leave the room to grab a coffee or soda when the Rebels’ coach takes the dais at SEC Media Days in Atlanta in July. Instead, every reporter will be there, just waiting to tweet any barb thrown or joke cracked by one of the sport’s most entertaining figures.

