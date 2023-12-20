OXFORD — The irony of the date is unmistakable.

It’s Dec. 20, 2023, and this year, that’s National Signing Day. Ole Miss did its part today, signing 21 prospects to join the program in time for the 2024 season.

As of midday today, Ole Miss was ranked No. 18 in the Rivals’ team rankings, No. 19 in the same rankings on On3. It’s a solid high school/community college class. By Southeastern Conference standards, it’s solid. Not excellent. Not bad. Solid.

Ole Miss signed one five-star prospect and 11 four-star prospects. Among SEC foes, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Florida and Tennessee were ahead of Ole Miss in team rankings. Texas A&M, Missouri, Kentucky and South Carolina were just behind the Rebels.

“On paper, collection-wise, this might be the best class we’ve signed since we’ve been here,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said.

Of course, those rankings no longer tell anything resembling the full story. Not even a little bit.

Kiffin talked about his 2024 signing class on Wednesday afternoon, but let’s be transparent here. Everyone inside the Manning Center, even as preparations for the Dec. 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl contest versus Penn State continue, is looking ahead to a date 365 days away.

After all, on Dec. 20, 2024, the college football world won’t be talking about who has the cutest little signing day tweets or the best trendy catchphrase for social media. No, the college football world will be glued to the first round of the College Football Playoffs.

Make no mistake. Ole Miss is all-in on 2024. Only a handful of the guys who signed with Ole Miss today will have any real impact on the field in the fall.

Maybe five-star defensive end Kamarion Franklin will play a role. Same for four-star defensive tackle William Echoles. Four-star junior college linebacker Raymond Collins is likely ready to battle for a spot on the two-deep. Four-star wide receiver Deion Smith could play a huge role in the passing game.

But you get the point. When your eye is on making it to a game a year from today, guys finishing up high school finals before Christmas likely aren’t going to be immediately impactful.

No, the reason Ole Miss is getting so much attention on Wednesday is because of what Kiffin and Co. have done in the transfer portal. Wednesday’s haul is easily Kiffin’s best since arriving in Oxford four years ago, but it’s his success in the portal that has Ole Miss not just emerging as a candidate but more of a favorite to land one of those coveted 12 playoff spots a year from now.

No one works the transfer portal better than Ole Miss and Kiffin. No one. Maybe some do it just as well, but no one does it better. Ole Miss’ season isn’t even over yet, and the Rebels have seemingly plugged gaping holes in their roster via the portal.

If Franklin, Echoles, Jeffery Rush and others help on the defensive line in the fall, it will just be a bonus. Ole Miss jumped in the portal on Dec. 4 and began plugging away, adding battle-tested SEC talent to its defense. Defensive ends Princely Umanmielen and Tyler Baron were dominant players at Florida and Tennessee, respectively. Chris Paul Jr., known by friends and teammates as “Pooh,” was Arkansas’ best linebacker. Tamarion McDonald was a starting safety at Tennessee. Decamerion Richardson was Mississippi State’s best cornerback. Key Lawrence started his career at Tennessee before playing three seasons — primarily as a nickel back — at Oklahoma. Louis Moore (Indiana) and Tahveon Nicholson (Illinois) have extensive experience playing in the defensive backfields of the Big Ten. It’s a portal class that is ranked no lower than third nationally already.