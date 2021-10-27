Mike Bianco, looking back, explains his reasons for speaking with LSU

MORE: WEEKLY MAILBAG | WHAT HE SAID, WHAT HE MEANT

OXFORD | Mike Bianco says he hasn’t thought about the LSU coaching position since speaking to the Tigers about the job back in June, but he understands any frustration fans feel about his name being in the search.

Bianco, who enters his 22nd season as Ole Miss head coach in February, met with LSU athletics director Scott Woodward about the job that Paul Mainieri left following the season. Bianco, who played two seasons at LSU and coached under Skip Bertman from 1993-1997, announced he was staying as Ole Miss' head coach on June 20, and the Tigers hired Arizona head coach Jay Johnson several days later.

Bianco, in an exclusive with RebelGrove.com, said his history with LSU, as well as his wife, Camie’s history with the school, caused them to listen to leadership in Baton Rouge. Their son, Drew, plays for the Tigers, though Bianco has consistently said he never intends to coach any of his children.

Bianco said he stayed in contact with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter throughout the process, and Carter also said the same to RebelGrove.com, with Carter saying he knew about the interview and supported Bianco’s unorthodox decision to meet with Woodward.

“For two decades, I’ve never spoken with another school despite multiple opportunities,” Bianco said. “Camie and I have poured our hearts into this program, university and community. We love it here. When LSU reached out, Camie and I were extremely conflicted. Ole Miss and Oxford are home, it’s where we’ve built a career and raised our family. Ole Miss has been so good to us and we’ve invested blood, sweat and tears into this program.

“At the same time, Camie and I both went to LSU, it’s where our lives together started, it’s where my coaching career started, working for one of the most influential men in my life – Skip Bertman.

“At the end of the day, we decided to have an initial conversation with LSU. For the first time in 21 years at Ole Miss, I had a conversation with another school. That happened, we took some time as a family to reflect on everything in front of us… As a family, we decided Ole Miss is where we want to be and we couldn’t be happier with that decision. We closed that chapter and I haven’t thought about it since that day.”

Bianco’s tenure in Oxford is a complicated one. He took a program that had been to two NCAA Tournaments in the two decades before his arrival to the national conversation, an era that includes 17 NCAA Tournament berths, seven NCAA super regionals and nine regional hosts, including three straight. He’s the winningest coach in program history and the third winningest SEC coach behind Ron Polk and Bertman.

But fan frustration has been at high levels at different times of his tenure because of a lack of College World Series berths and the postseason success of rival SEC Western Division programs. The Rebels finished third nationally in Omaha in 2014 but are 1-8 under Bianco in games to reach the College World Series — falling in the deciding game in each of the last two postseasons.

Arizona, and ironically, Johnson, eliminated the Rebels in game three of the Tucson Super Regional the week prior to the meat of the LSU coaching search. East Carolina head coach and former Ole Miss assistant Cliff Godwin also interviewed for the position.

“Our fan base is as passionate as any in the country, that’s part of what makes this job so great,” Bianco said. “I understand that with that passion can come some frustration that I would even speak with another school. But I hope anyone who feels that way will reflect on the situation and understand it for what it was – a conversation with our alma mater, time spent reflecting with my family and a decision that Ole Miss is exactly where we want to be… I would never do anything I thought would hurt this program or the people that support us.

“The point of having the conversation was simply to get to know the current leadership down there and what all has changed in the more than 25 years since we were there. That happened, I was in regular communication with Keith through that process, we discussed it as a family and made our decision. I hope my track record of speaking to one school in 21 years helps anyone with concerns about my loyalty to Ole Miss.”