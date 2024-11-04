Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus turns to UGA

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) and wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) celebrate after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Ole Miss football came away with four weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference following its resounding 63-31 victory at Arkansas, as announced by the SEC office on Monday morning. Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart and senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins split the Offensive Player of the Week award, while sophomore linebacker TJ Dottery earned Co-Defensive Player of the Week and senior defensive end Princely Umanmielen took Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. This is the fifth weekly award of the morning for Dart, who has already won AP National Player of the Week, Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week, East-West Shrine Bowl Monday Morning Quarterback and was named one of the Manning Award's Stars of the Week. Dart put together a passing performance for the ages in Ole Miss' dominant 63-31 victory at Arkansas, charting a passing line of 25-of-31 for 515 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions while also adding 47 yards rushing on 10 carries. By game's end, Dart had either broken or tied Ole Miss single-game records in total offense (562), passing yards (515) and passing touchdowns (6), while also helping the Rebels break the single-game team record in passing yards (562) and tie team marks in passing touchdowns (7) and points scored against an SEC opponent (63). In total offense, Dart's day against Arkansas ranks fourth in SEC history (third-best against an SEC defense), while his aerial assault ranks as the sixth-best ever against an SEC defense and the best since 2021. Dart is now one of only two quarterbacks in SEC history with 500 yards and six touchdowns passing in a game alongside Missouri's Drew Lock in 2017, but Dart is the only one in conference history to do so against a power conference opponent – let alone an SEC defense. This is also the second award of the morning for Watkins, who was named the East-West Shrine Bowl Breakout Offensive Player of the Week. Watkins was Dart's favorite target through the air at Arkansas, breaking Ole Miss single-game records in receiving yards (254) and touchdowns (5) – becoming one of only two in SEC history to have a 250-yard, five-touchdown game against an SEC defense alongside Alabama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Dottery got the scoring rally started for the Rebels, knocking the ball loose for a sack fumble in the endzone that was recovered by Umanmielen for the first Ole Miss touchdown of the day. By game's end, Dottery ended with five tackles, 1.5 TFL and one sack fumble, and on the season he ranks second on the team with 58 total tackles. Umanmielen's fumble recovery in the endzone marked the first touchdown of his career, and the first fumble recovered in the endzone for a touchdown by a Rebel defender since 2012. Umanmielen was Ole Miss' top pass rusher of the day with 2.0 sacks. On the year, Umanmielen ranks as PFFs 10th-best defensive lineman overall at an 85.9 grade, as well as second on Ole Miss' roster with 7.5 sacks. The 16th-ranked Rebels return to Vaught-Hemingway for a key contest this week when the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs come to town this Saturday. Kickoff on Nov. 9 is set for 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Paul named Butkus Award semifinalist: Ole Miss football junior linebacker Chris Paul Jr. has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the 40th annual Butkus Award, which honors the best linebackers in the nation, as announced by the Butkus Foundation on Monday. Paul Jr. is one of six semifinalists from the SEC, which led all conferences on the semifinal list. The junior Arkansas transfer has helped lead a powerful Ole Miss defense that leads the nation in tackles for loss (94) and sacks (41), currently ranking as the Rebels' top tackler at 65 stops. Additionally, Paul Jr. owns 10.0 TFL for 37 yards, 2.5 sacks for 16 yards, eight QB hurries, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Per PFF, Paul Jr. is the top-rated FBS linebacker in the nation at an overall season grade of 90.4 – the only linebacker to break 90 on the grading scale. Paul Jr. is ranked highly among all defenders as well, currently ranked as the SEC's top-rated defender overall and the No. 3 defender in the FBS. Among linebackers, Paul Jr. also ranks FBS top-10 in run defense (third, 89.0), tackling (fourth, 86.8), coverage (eighth, 86.3) and pass rushing (10th, 80.8). Finalists will be named November 25 and winners named by December 10. In addition to those named, a write-in option is available to the 51-person Butkus Award selection committee.The 51-person Butkus Award selection committee comprised of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process emphasizing qualities that defined Dick Butkus' career: toughness, on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character and linebacking skills. The Award is increasingly focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form.

Monday and Tuesday practice reports are presented by Southern Q-Sauce. Ole Miss grads Hunter and Mimi Simpson formed Southern Q-Sauce craft barbecue sauce. Southern Q-Sauce is crafted by hand in small batches to capture that tangy, sweet and smoky taste with just enough heat. The original recipe features the Deep South flavors of apple cider vinegar, sweet brown sugar, tomato and hickory. It’s a blend of Tennessee, Mississippi and there Carolinas with a sweet, smoky finish. Southern Q-Sauce also has a variety of rubs — from Ole Faithful, which is an all-purpose rub, to Ole Smokey, Honey Pecan, The Clucker and The Longhorn. Whether you’re a professional pit-master or an occasional backyard chef, Southern Q-Sauce has the sauces and rubs to have your friends and family coming back for more. Check it our for yourself. Go to www.SouthernQSauce.com and use the discount code REBELGROVE for 15 percent off your order. Q Sauce is available locally at Oxford Meat Market Company as well BBQ All-Stars in Southaven, Finchers in Greenwood, Martin’s Market in Flora and Gift & Art Shop in Clarksdale.

Smart knows what to expect from Kiffin: Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart coached with each other while at Alabama, before meeting as head coaches when the Bulldogs and Rebels met during last year’s game in Athens. So, if anyone knows what it’s like to match wits with Kiffin it’s Smart, whose battles against each other during practice and scrimmages with the Crimson Tide were reportedly legendary. So, what makes Kiffin such an effective offensive strategist? “He knows scheme. Lane's been around a lot of football. His dad (Monte Kiffin) was one of the greatest defensive minds there ever was,” Smart said. “When you start talking about Lane being around him, talking ball, being with him, he knows how to attack defenses, probably at a higher rate than most offensive coordinators. He just experienced with that. He knows the difficulties that come with it.”



2019 LSU vibes?: Smart acknowledges that the Ole Miss receiver quartet of Tre Harris (59-987), Cayden Lee (36-615), Watkins (25-549), and former South Carolina player Juice Wells (23-469) may be the best group on one team in the SEC. With Dart pulling the trigger, the Rebels have one of the country’s more prolific passing attacks. But do they remind Smart of the group he saw at LSU when Joe Burrow and the Tigers defeated Georgia in the 2019 SEC Championship? “It was a different offense, I think, very different offense in terms of that," Smart said. "Certainly, the talents there, I mean, they've got several draft pick receivers that are good players, got good tight ends. They got a really good scheme,” Smart said. “I think LSU had the same thing, but a different scheme, those two were not the exact same. LSU could go a whole game without trying to run the ball, Ole Miss will run the ball. They commit to the run, and they create shots and RPOs off of their run game. That wasn't really the LSU mode.”

Bulldogs encouraged about Etienne's status: Georgia may have avoided a scare Saturday when running back Trevor Etienne went down with a rib injury. Two days later, Etienne appears to be good to go for Saturday's game at Ole Miss. “Etienne feels good about it. He felt good yesterday, and he did some things (Sunday) with our guys,” Smart said Monday. “I won’t know exactly until I see him later today, but the trainers feel good about him. The big thing for him will be able to sustain and play through a little bit of pain. But he’s a tough kid.” Etienne suffered the injury in the second quarter of Georgia’s 34-20 win over Florida and did not return to the game. Certainly, his availability for Saturday’s game at Ole Miss would prove crucial for Georgia’s chances against the Rebels. Etienne has come on of late, leading the Bulldogs in rushing with 89 carries for 453 yards and seven touchdowns, along with catching 20 balls for an additional 130 yards. A limited Etienne would mean more reps for freshman Nate Frazier and backup Cash Jones. Frazier has rushed for 286 yards on 60 carries and two touchdowns, while Jones has been a key player on third down. Although he’s rushed just two times for 18 yards, Jones has excelled on third-down packages for the Bulldogs, with 10 catches for 120 yards and a score that he tallied in the win over Florida.