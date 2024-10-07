Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Time for a showdown

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) runs after the catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

OXFORD -- Tre Harris went down in the second quarter Saturday in Ole Miss' 27-3 win at South Carolina. Ole Miss had a comfortable lead at the time, and South Carolina's offense was clearly struggling with the Rebels' formidable defensive front. Jordan Watkins moved outside. Micah Davis, who had been used almost exclusively as a return specialist, got a few reps. Juice Wells became Jaxson Dart's primary target. The results, in an incredibly small sample size, were mixed. However, with Harris' status for the ninth-ranked Rebels' (5-1 overall, 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference) date Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC) with No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-0) up in the air, how Ole Miss' offense might fare without Harris is a compelling storyline. "Whenever we see Tre go down, obviously that's a huge concern for us," Watkins said Monday. "He's such a good player. But us, a receiver group, it's on us to step up. ...Step up and make plays. "I think anybody that goes down, really, it's always next man up. Losing Tre that game was really just concerning for us, just because some guys that haven't played as much (have to play). It's next-man-up mentality. I think that's just how we are as a team." Harris leads the SEC in receptions per game (8.67), receiving yards per game (147.5) and receptions this season (52). Ole Miss doesn't have another player in the top 10 in the league in any of those categories. Cayden Lee has 18 catches for 297 yards and a touchdown, while Wells has 17 catches for 371 yards and four TDs.

Ole Miss Rebels defensive linemen Jared Ivey (15) rushes during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ivey not worried about series history: Ole Miss defeated LSU, 55-49, in dramatic fashion last season in Oxford. Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey played in that game, as well as in Jayden Daniels' coming out party in Baton Rouge two seasons ago, a 45-20 Tigers win. Ivey isn't focused on the past, however. Instead, he's spending his time this week getting prepared for an LSU offense under the direction of Garrett Nussmeier, who is 138-for-198 passing for 1,652 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Tigers also have a very talented offensive line, led by All-American tackle Will Campbell. "He's a good player," Ivey said. "He's a stockier, stouter kind of guy, a lot different than Jayden. He's got enough speed to go get a first down, break the protection and go get some yards. We're just preparing for him like a pocket passer with some legs who can go get a first down when he needs to. ...(The tackles) are two elite guys." Ivey is not, however, worried about past games or past series. He laughed Monday, admitting he doesn't really think about the last two meetings with the Tigers. He's also not remotely worried about the fact that Ole Miss hasn't won in Baton Rouge since 2008. "We play games every week, every year," Ivey said. "I've been playing football since I was nine. "I was seven (in 2008). Probably 50 guys on this roster weren't on this team last year. That's not something that's going through the locker room or buzzing through the locker room. That's something more for the fans to talk about. What we try to focus on is purely football, purely between the white lines, purely turf and grass. ...All the opponents we face are faceless and this is the opponent we have on our schedule this week."