It's time for another edition of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co.

On this edition, Neal McCready visits with ESPN's Chris Low, going behind the scenes of Low's recent visit to Oxford for his breakout piece on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin for ESPN.com. How close did Kiffin come to taking the Auburn job? How does Kiffin feel about his team and his program? Will the Florida rumors have any legs?

McCready also talks Middle Tennessee football with Jake Golden of the Blue Raider Podcast and GoMiddle.com, part of the Rivals network, before talking college football and the NFL with Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz.