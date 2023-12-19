OXFORD — No. 25 Ole Miss continued its perfect non-conference season Tuesday, pounding Troy, 74-53.

It was Ole Miss’ 11th straight win to open the season and the Chris Beard era. The last time an Ole Miss team opened the season with 11 straight wins was 2007-08. That team won 13 straight games before losing its Southeastern Conference opener at Tennessee. Ironically, perhaps, this Ole Miss team has two non-league games remaining before opening league play at Tennessee on Jan. 6.

Tuesday’s win did bring a scare. Ole Miss center Moussa Cisse went down with an apparent knee injury six minutes into Tuesday’s game. He was able to briefly get on an exercise bike and sit on the bench for the second half, but the Oklahoma State transfer did not return to the game.

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said preliminary examinations by team doctors revealed no structural damage. Beard said Cisse was cleared to return to the game but he elected to play it safe and hold him out for the remainder of the contest.

“It was just kind of a decision to not play him in the second half,” Beard said. “He was cleared to play. We’ll obviously spend some time with him tonight and tomorrow but early signs were positive.”

Ole Miss had a very balanced scoring attack versus Troy (5-6). Matthew Murrell, celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, had 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and 10 steals, a school record for takeaways, breaking Gerald Glass’ record of eight steals in a game.

“That was my first time with 10 steals,” Murrell said, laughing. “I think the most I’d ever had before this was like seven or eight. With this being my first college double-double, that was a really big moment. It’s even better having it on my birthday.”

Beard said Murrell has embraced a new defensive style and “attacks each possession with great intensity. We recognize what kind of shape he’s in. Matt’s in great condition.”