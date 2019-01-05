Neal's Picks, presented by Clark Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac: Playoffs Edition
THE (NOT SO) GREEN -- There were 40 bowl games. Holy hell.
Only Jeffrey Wright broke even, and that was with me giving all of us a win for the Horned Frog Bowl or whatever the hell it was called in Fort Worth.
So, as if we (and you) haven't been tortured enough, we're back at it this week, picking both college title games and all four NFL Playoff matchups.
You're welcome or we're sorry. Your pick.
On to the picks...
Bowl season records:
Jeffrey Wright: 27-13 overall, 20-20 ATS
Neal McCready: 27-13 overall, 19-21 ATS
Chase Parham: 25-15 overall, 19-21 ATS
Barrett Clark: 25-15 overall, 16-24 ATS
Corey Clark: 25-15 overall, 19-21 ATS
Overall season records:
Jeffrey Wright: 136-43 overall, 85-77 ATS
Neal McCready: 136-43 overall, 79-83 ATS
Chase Parham: 136-43 overall, 91-71 ATS
Barrett Clark: 144-34 overall, 82-80 ATS
Corey Clark: 135-44 overall, 78-84 ATS
All times listed Central Standard Time
Saturday's games:
“He’s brought in a bunch of guys who he’s shown how to be great men and leaders. You’re going to leave this program as a changed man and a better person.”@CoachKli’s our guy. pic.twitter.com/C5L8gVnPnm— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) January 4, 2019
No. 3 Eastern Washington (+12.5) vs. No. 1 North Dakota State, FCS National Championship Game, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2:
Jeffrey Wright: This line is so big for a championship game that I feel like you have to take it. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: North Dakota State 38, Eastern Washington 21
Neal McCready: North Dakota State is amazing. I'm honored to take the Bison and lay the points. Honored. Neal's Pick: North Dakota State 41, Eastern Washington 20
Chase Parham: I know Eastern Washington has a red field and NDSU is basically Alabama, but isn't this line too big? Parham's Pick: North Dakota State 24, Eastern Washington 20
Barrett Clark: Staying with the trend. Picking favorites, laying points. Barrett's Pick: N.D. State 40, Eastern Washington 17
Corey Clark: One doesn't simply go into the Fargodome and come out with a win. Corey's Pick: NDSU 49 Eastern Washington 20
Dearest mother —— Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) December 31, 2018
Our celebration festivities were mighty, but brief. We begin our march to Houston to thrice battle the Texans. Each unit has a victory over the other. We shall drill among bulls to better understand their tactics. I am equal parts confident and anxious.
— Andrew
Indianapolis Colts (+2) at Houston Texans, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, NRG Stadium, Houston, 3:35 p.m., ABC/ESPN:
Jeffrey Wright: Nothing says Playoff Football quite like the Saturday afternoon game on Wildcard Weekend in Houston, the traditional slot. Andrew Luck is better than Deshaun Watson, and I always take the better quarterback in the playoffs. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Indianapolis 24, Houston 20
Neal McCready: I've been noticing the Colts for weeks, as Andrew Luck has begun to look like pre-injury Andrew Luck. This should be a fun game. Neal's Pick: Indianapolis 27, Houston 24
Chase Parham: I think Houston is undervalued here. Watson's feet can make a difference, and we're all rooting for Luck, but that doesn't make it the smartest bet. In Luck’s four career postseason road games (1-3 record), the Colts have been outscored by 63 points and Luck has a completion percentage of 50.9 with 4 touchdowns and 9 picks. Parham's Pick: Houston 24, Indy 20
Barrett Clark: Houston 27, Indianapolis 24
Corey Clark: I really want Luck to win. I just don't see it. Corey's Pick: Houston 21 Indy 17
Behind every great touchdown celebration... is... 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔. 🤣🤣#CelebrateLikeTheSeahawks pic.twitter.com/FA3thoYyTS— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 4, 2019
Seattle Seahawks (+2) at Dallas Cowboys, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 7:15 p.m., FOX:
Jeffrey Wright: Now, that Andy Dalton is essentially done, the NFL has a void in the “average quarterback that is overrated to new heights but will never win in the playoffs” category. Well, Dak has a chance to answer the bell, and I for one can’t wait. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Seattle 20, Dallas 16
Neal McCready: I don't trust Dak Prescott in a playoff game, but the Cowboys' defense is legitimately good. I don't feel good about this one at all. Neal's Pick: Dallas 20, Seattle 17
Chase Parham: Give me Russell Wilson over Dak Prescott. And Seattle has just enough defense left in its window to make me feel OK about this one. Parham's Pick: Seattle 24, Dallas 20
Barrett Clark: Dallas 24, Seattle 21
Corey Clark: I've got a business to run, y'all. Corey's Pick: Dallas 49 (700 yards passing) Seattle 0
Sunday's games:
In Lamar Jackson’s previous matchup against the Chargers, he was held to just 39 rushing yds, his lowest rushing total as a starting QB.— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 4, 2019
However, he threw for 204 yds vs. Los Angeles, his highest passing total as a starting QB.#LACvsBAL
Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5) at Baltimore Ravens, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, MT&T Stadium, Baltimore, 12:05 p.m., CBS:
Jeffrey Wright: We saw this same game two weeks ago, and I don’t think it was a fluke. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Baltimore 17, Los Angeles 14
Neal McCready: Phillip Rivers is beating Father Time, but the older man (FT) is unbeaten. This might be Rivers' last best chance to get to a Super Bowl, and I'm not sure his mates on the defensive side are going to be able to do their part. Man, these NFL games are tough. Neal's Pick: Baltimore 27, Los Angeles Chargers 23
Chase Parham: This Lamar Jackson think is so interesting. There's no way his rushing attempts would hold up over an entire season. At the pace since week 1, only Ezekiel Elliott would have more carries if the stats were extrapolated out to 16 games. But this isn't a full season. Still, I think this is a legacy chance for Phillip Rivers. Parham's Pick: Chargers 34, Ravens 30
Barrett Clark: Baltimore 28, Chargers 24
Corey Clark: Count me in. Corey's Pick: Baltimore 27 San Diego 26
The @ChicagoBears DEFENSE ranks:— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 4, 2019
#1 Scoring
#1 Rushing
#1 Turnovers
#1 Big Plays
#1 Yards/Play
Head Coach Matt Nagy: "This defense is one I haven't been around before."
Philadelphia Eagles (+6) at Chicago Bears, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, Soldier Field, Chicago, 3:45 p.m., NBC:
Jeffrey Wright: Foles vs. a pass rush. Yikes. I’ll take the pass rush. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Chicago 27, Philadelphia 20
Neal McCready: I would like to formally thank Jon Gruden for making my first year of following an NFL franchise as a fan a fun one. Khalil Mack is special. Mitch Trubisky, like Lamar Jackson, might freak out in his first NFL playoff game, but I don't think so. It'll be close, but I think Da Bears advance. Neal's Pick: Chicago 20, Philadelphia 17
Chase Parham: Chicago wins this I think, and that defense is special, but I think we're overlooking Trubisky's issues and overvaluing that offense. Parham's Pick: Bears 24, Eagles 20
Barrett Clark: Chicago 27, Philadelphia 20
Corey Clark: I don't think this one is close. Corey's Pick: Chicago 28 Philly 10
Monday's game:
Who do you think will get Colton's final rose? Make your top picks in #TheBachelor Fantasy League before Monday's premiere! https://t.co/M8Fig7cJSd pic.twitter.com/jMEtOwMQtb— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 4, 2019
No. 2 Clemson (-6) vs. No. 1 Alabama, BCS National Championship Game, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m., ESPN:
Jeffrey Wright: Trevor Lawrence isn’t going to be able to go score for score with Tua. I’ll lay them. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Alabama 38, Clemson 28
Neal McCready: Here's my man card. Take it. I'm going to watch The Bachelor instead. I can always watch Clemson lose to Alabama next year (and the year after, and the year after and the year after and...) Neal's Pick: Alabama 31, Clemson 23
Chase Parham: I don't really think it's bad for college football, but it is quite boring. I'll give you that. Parham's Pick: Alabama 38, Clemson 30
Barrett Clark: Alabama 34, Clemson 24
Corey Clark: I love college football. Even I'm sick of this match up. I bet I don't see the second half. Corey's Pick: Bama 35 Clemson 30