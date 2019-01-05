THE (NOT SO) GREEN -- There were 40 bowl games. Holy hell. Only Jeffrey Wright broke even, and that was with me giving all of us a win for the Horned Frog Bowl or whatever the hell it was called in Fort Worth. So, as if we (and you) haven't been tortured enough, we're back at it this week, picking both college title games and all four NFL Playoff matchups. You're welcome or we're sorry. Your pick. On to the picks...

Bowl season records: Jeffrey Wright: 27-13 overall, 20-20 ATS Neal McCready: 27-13 overall, 19-21 ATS Chase Parham: 25-15 overall, 19-21 ATS Barrett Clark: 25-15 overall, 16-24 ATS Corey Clark: 25-15 overall, 19-21 ATS Overall season records: Jeffrey Wright: 136-43 overall, 85-77 ATS Neal McCready: 136-43 overall, 79-83 ATS Chase Parham: 136-43 overall, 91-71 ATS Barrett Clark: 144-34 overall, 82-80 ATS Corey Clark: 135-44 overall, 78-84 ATS

All times listed Central Standard Time

Saturday's games:

“He’s brought in a bunch of guys who he’s shown how to be great men and leaders. You’re going to leave this program as a changed man and a better person.”@CoachKli’s our guy. pic.twitter.com/C5L8gVnPnm — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) January 4, 2019

No. 3 Eastern Washington (+12.5) vs. No. 1 North Dakota State, FCS National Championship Game, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2: Jeffrey Wright: This line is so big for a championship game that I feel like you have to take it. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: North Dakota State 38, Eastern Washington 21 Neal McCready: North Dakota State is amazing. I'm honored to take the Bison and lay the points. Honored. Neal's Pick: North Dakota State 41, Eastern Washington 20 Chase Parham: I know Eastern Washington has a red field and NDSU is basically Alabama, but isn't this line too big? Parham's Pick: North Dakota State 24, Eastern Washington 20 Barrett Clark: Staying with the trend. Picking favorites, laying points. Barrett's Pick: N.D. State 40, Eastern Washington 17 Corey Clark: One doesn't simply go into the Fargodome and come out with a win. Corey's Pick: NDSU 49 Eastern Washington 20

Dearest mother —

Our celebration festivities were mighty, but brief. We begin our march to Houston to thrice battle the Texans. Each unit has a victory over the other. We shall drill among bulls to better understand their tactics. I am equal parts confident and anxious.

— Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) December 31, 2018

Indianapolis Colts (+2) at Houston Texans, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, NRG Stadium, Houston, 3:35 p.m., ABC/ESPN: Jeffrey Wright: Nothing says Playoff Football quite like the Saturday afternoon game on Wildcard Weekend in Houston, the traditional slot. Andrew Luck is better than Deshaun Watson, and I always take the better quarterback in the playoffs. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Indianapolis 24, Houston 20 Neal McCready: I've been noticing the Colts for weeks, as Andrew Luck has begun to look like pre-injury Andrew Luck. This should be a fun game. Neal's Pick: Indianapolis 27, Houston 24 Chase Parham: I think Houston is undervalued here. Watson's feet can make a difference, and we're all rooting for Luck, but that doesn't make it the smartest bet. In Luck’s four career postseason road games (1-3 record), the Colts have been outscored by 63 points and Luck has a completion percentage of 50.9 with 4 touchdowns and 9 picks. Parham's Pick: Houston 24, Indy 20 Barrett Clark: Houston 27, Indianapolis 24 Corey Clark: I really want Luck to win. I just don't see it. Corey's Pick: Houston 21 Indy 17

Seattle Seahawks (+2) at Dallas Cowboys, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 7:15 p.m., FOX: Jeffrey Wright: Now, that Andy Dalton is essentially done, the NFL has a void in the “average quarterback that is overrated to new heights but will never win in the playoffs” category. Well, Dak has a chance to answer the bell, and I for one can’t wait. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Seattle 20, Dallas 16 Neal McCready: I don't trust Dak Prescott in a playoff game, but the Cowboys' defense is legitimately good. I don't feel good about this one at all. Neal's Pick: Dallas 20, Seattle 17 Chase Parham: Give me Russell Wilson over Dak Prescott. And Seattle has just enough defense left in its window to make me feel OK about this one. Parham's Pick: Seattle 24, Dallas 20

Barrett Clark: Dallas 24, Seattle 21 Corey Clark: I've got a business to run, y'all. Corey's Pick: Dallas 49 (700 yards passing) Seattle 0

Sunday's games:

In Lamar Jackson’s previous matchup against the Chargers, he was held to just 39 rushing yds, his lowest rushing total as a starting QB.



However, he threw for 204 yds vs. Los Angeles, his highest passing total as a starting QB.#LACvsBAL — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 4, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5) at Baltimore Ravens, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, MT&T Stadium, Baltimore, 12:05 p.m., CBS: Jeffrey Wright: We saw this same game two weeks ago, and I don’t think it was a fluke. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Baltimore 17, Los Angeles 14 Neal McCready: Phillip Rivers is beating Father Time, but the older man (FT) is unbeaten. This might be Rivers' last best chance to get to a Super Bowl, and I'm not sure his mates on the defensive side are going to be able to do their part. Man, these NFL games are tough. Neal's Pick: Baltimore 27, Los Angeles Chargers 23 Chase Parham: This Lamar Jackson think is so interesting. There's no way his rushing attempts would hold up over an entire season. At the pace since week 1, only Ezekiel Elliott would have more carries if the stats were extrapolated out to 16 games. But this isn't a full season. Still, I think this is a legacy chance for Phillip Rivers. Parham's Pick: Chargers 34, Ravens 30 Barrett Clark: Baltimore 28, Chargers 24

Corey Clark: Count me in. Corey's Pick: Baltimore 27 San Diego 26

The @ChicagoBears DEFENSE ranks:



#1 Scoring

#1 Rushing

#1 Turnovers

#1 Big Plays

#1 Yards/Play



Head Coach Matt Nagy: "This defense is one I haven't been around before." — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 4, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles (+6) at Chicago Bears, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, Soldier Field, Chicago, 3:45 p.m., NBC: Jeffrey Wright: Foles vs. a pass rush. Yikes. I’ll take the pass rush. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Chicago 27, Philadelphia 20 Neal McCready: I would like to formally thank Jon Gruden for making my first year of following an NFL franchise as a fan a fun one. Khalil Mack is special. Mitch Trubisky, like Lamar Jackson, might freak out in his first NFL playoff game, but I don't think so. It'll be close, but I think Da Bears advance. Neal's Pick: Chicago 20, Philadelphia 17 Chase Parham: Chicago wins this I think, and that defense is special, but I think we're overlooking Trubisky's issues and overvaluing that offense. Parham's Pick: Bears 24, Eagles 20 Barrett Clark: Chicago 27, Philadelphia 20 Corey Clark: I don't think this one is close. Corey's Pick: Chicago 28 Philly 10

Monday's game:

