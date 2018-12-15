THE GREEN -- It's bowl season, when Americans get drunk and turn on random, meaningless college football games. Someone wins. Someone loses. Speaking of losers, national college football writers who haven't seen an unclothed female in person in decades will then turn the results of the aforementioned meaningless contests into referendums on leagues or teams or whatnot. 'Tis the season. For us at Neal's Picks, bowl season represents one more chance at closing the gap for the poor picks of September and October. Houston Nutt said, "They remember November." Yeah, they do, but those stats from the fall, when some at Neal's Picks were distracted by a certain baseball's team futile attempt to win another World Series, created a mountain that has been difficult to ascend. Happy Holidays, everyone. On to the picks... Championship Week: Jeffrey Wright: 7-5 overall, 5-7 ATS Neal McCready: 7-5 overall, 4-8 ATS Chase Parham: 8-4 overall, 3-9 ATS Barrett Clark: 1-2 overall, 4-8 ATS Corey Clark: 9-3 overall, 7-5 ATS Bowl season records: Jeffrey Wright: Neal McCready: Chase Parham: Barrett Clark: Corey Clark: Overall season records: Jeffrey Wright: 108-30 overall, 65-57 ATS Neal McCready: 109-29 overall, 60-62 ATS Chase Parham: 111-27 overall, 72-50 ATS Barrett Clark: 119-19 overall, 66-56 ATS Corey Clark: 110-28 overall, 59-63 ATS

All times Central Standard Time

Saturday, Dec. 15:

North Carolina A&T (-8) vs. Alcorn State, Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl, 11 a.m., ABC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta: Jeffrey Wright: RIP Steve McNair. I’ll take those points.Jeffrey Wright’s pick: North Carolina A&T 23, Alcorn State 20 Neal McCready: I've been listening to Fall of a Titan on the podcast app. It's good. Steve McNair's life was a mess at the end and I truly don't know what I believe at this moment. Neal's Pick: North Carolina A&T 37, Alcorn State 30 Chase Parham: I see we've reached the ridiculous portion of the pick'em. Out of principle I refuse to look up anything on this game. Give me the favorite in this SWAC-MEAC slugfest. Parham's Pick: NCAT 42, Alcorn 31 Barrett Clark: No Clue. Barrett's Pick: NCA&T 28 Alcorn 21 Corey Clark: Will Hall for OC. Corey’s Pick: NCA&T 30 Alcorn 20

North Texas (+7.5) vs. Utah State, New Mexico Bowl, 1 p.m., ESPN, Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M.: Jeffrey Wright: Let’s see. I can pick the team the team that kept its coach and get 7.5 points?n Yeah, I’m going to do that. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Utah State 38, North Texas 34 Neal McCready: I'm a big believer in taking the team that wants it more. Utah State, through no fault of A.D. John Hartwell, is a mess. North Texas, meanwhile, kept its coach. Neal's Pick: Utah State 34, North Texas 28 Chase Parham: North Texas kept its coach despite not so great odds -- at least for one more season -- while Utah State had a booster coup and rehired a mediocre coach instead of having a shot at a huge name. I know who's in a better mood for this one. Parham's Pick: North Texas 27, Utah State 24 Barrett Clark: Utah State pulls away late. Barrett's Pick: Utah State 35 NT 27 Corey Clark: Will Hall for OC. Corey’s Pick:Utah State 21 NT 20

Tulane (-3.5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, AutoNation Cure Bowl, 1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network, Camping World Stadium, Orlando: Jeffrey Wright: ULL has been good at limiting the explosive play this year, and Tulane can only score on the explosive play. I’ll take the Cajun (Cajuns?). Jeffrey Wright’s pick: ULL 28, Tulane 23 Neal McCready: It is against my religious beliefs to predict ULL to win anything. Ever. Neal's Pick: Tulane 478, ULL 0 Chase Parham: Tulane had had a nice turnaround and features a strong run defense against a ULL squad that runs it a ton whether it's working or not. The bigger question for Ole Miss fans is whether the Wave will look for a new offensive coordinator in a few weeks. Parham's Pick: Tulane 20, ULL 13 Barrett Clark: I love New Orleans. Barrett's Pick: Tulane 31-ULL 28 Corey Clark: Will Hall for OC. Sorry Tulane. Corey’s Pick: Tulane 1000 ULL 0. (He’s not even calling plays, but his presence on the sideline factors in)

Fresno State (-5) vs. Arizona State, Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ABC, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas: Jeffrey Wright: I really want to take ASU here, but Fresno is just better. Also, the Sun Devils are playing without N’Keal Henry, and I feel like Fresno is going to be way more excited to play this game than ASU. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Fresno State 24, Arizona State 17 Neal McCready: Fresno State has burned me a lot in the last month. No more. Go Bulldogs. Neal's Pick: Fresno State 35, Arizona State 27 Chase Parham: Fresno State has had a nice season, and Arizona State is getting the most recent laugh with the Herm Edwards hire. The Sun Devils were plenty competent and secured some nice wins. I think both teams will be motivated so give me the points. Parham's Pick: ASU 38, Fresno 34 Barrett Clark: I hate Fresno. Barrett's Pick: ASU 31 Fresno 30 Corey Clark: Will Hall plays to win the game. Corey’s Pick: ASU 30 Fresno 29

Georgia Southern (-3) vs. Eastern Michigan, Raycom Media Camelia Bowl, 4:30 p.m., ESPN, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.: Jeffrey Wright: The strength of Eastern Michigan is its pass defense, and that’s not going to help against Georgia Southern. Also, Georgia Southern is 9-3 ATS, so we reward the trustworthy. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Georgia Southern 31, Eastern Michigan 24 Neal McCready: Ah, a clash of directional schools in Jay G. Tate's hometown. Neal's Pick: Georgia Southern 30, Eastern Michigan 23 Chase Parham: I know Ole Miss media relations guru Adam Kuffner is really excited for his Eagles to be at a bowl game -- even if the game is in Montgomery. Eastern Michigan somehow beat Purdue. I still think that's more about Purdue than Eastern. Parham's Pick: Georgia Southern 28, Eastern Michigan 20 Barrett Clark: Georgia Southern wins. Barrett's Pick: GSU 23 EMU 21 Corey Clark: Will Hall for OC. Corey’s Pick: GSU 30 EMU 24

Middle Tennessee (+7) vs. Appalachian State, R-L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans: Jeffrey Wright: I’ll take the team that has its coach and those points, please. They’ve also covered five of their last six.Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Appalachian State 28, MTSU 24 Neal McCready: Appalachian State lost its coach. Middle Tennessee didn't hire Hugh Freeze. Advantage, Blue Raiders. Neal's Pick: Middle Tennessee 28, Appalachian State 27 Chase Parham: I have a hard time picking bowl winners who lost their coach in the offseason. App State is pretty nasty defensively, but the Mountaineers fall in that category. Meanwhile, Middle put together a pretty run after the starting off the year poorly, culminating in the C-USA title game. I just wonder if Middle can score enough points. Parham's Pick: App State 31, Middle 17 Barrett Clark: I want to visit App State one day. Barrett's Pick: App State 28 MTSU 21 Corey Clark: Will Hall for OC. Corey's Pick: MTSU 28 App St 27

Tuesday, Dec. 18:

UAB (-2.5) vs, Northern Illinois, Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, 6 p.m., ESPN, FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.: Jeffrey Wright: Neal McCready: Chase Parham: Barrett Clark: Cousin Bill! Barrett's Pick: UAB 24 NIU 21 Corey Clark: Will Hall for OC. Corey’s Pick: Cousin Bill’s Blazers 44 NIU 40

Wednesday, Dec. 19:

San Diego State (+3) vs. Ohio, DXL Frisco Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas: Jeffrey Wright: Neal McCready: Chase Parham: Barrett Clark: No Clue. Barrett's Pick: Ohio 28 SDSU 24 Corey Clark: Will Hall for OC. Corey’s Pick: Ohio 40 SDSU 30

Thursday, Dec. 20:

Marshall (-2.5) vs. South Florida, Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.: Jeffrey Wright: Neal McCready: Chase Parham: Barrett Clark: Marshall wins a close one. Barrett's Pick: Marshall 27 USF 25 Corey Clark: Bobby Hall for OC’s Dad. Corey’s Pick: Herd 34 USF 30

Friday, Dec. 22:

Florida International (+5.5) vs. Toledo, Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas: Jeffrey Wright: Neal McCready: Chase Parham: Barrett Clark: Will Hall for OC. Barrett's Pick: Toledo 35 FIU 28 Corey Clark: Rebecca Hall for OC’s Wife. Corey’s Pick: FIU 14 Toledo 13

