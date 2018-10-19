THE GREEN -- It's been a difficult week here at Neal's Picks. As you may or may not remember, the Neal's Picks interns went on strike, claiming I had committed a series of micro-aggressions against them. We looked into arbitration, but it turns out we must wait for an independent group to convene once a month or so to possibly here their case. So the interns continue to protest outside the gates of the Neal's Picks Palace while I labor by myself to provide you, the reader, the analysis and picks you deserve for your $8.64 per month. Even when presented with proof that the interns' claims were incorrect, they doubled down. Even when they were guided, step by step, letter by letter, through a process that showed them precisely where their claims were wrong, they stuck to their guns. Obstinant. Stubborn. Defiant. It's like they cover Mississippi State or something. Anyway, on to the picks... Last week: Jeffrey Wright: 5-1 overall, 3-3 ATS Neal McCready: 5-1 overall, 4-2 ATS Chase Parham: 5-1 overall, 4-2 ATS Barrett Clark: 5-1 overall, 4-2 ATS Corey Clark: 5-1 overall, 3-3 ATS Season records: Jeffrey Wright: 56-11 overall, 30-24 ATS Neal McCready: 53-14 overall, 26-28 ATS Chase Parham: 56-11 overall, 34-20 ATS Barrett Clark: 57-10 overall, 34-20 ATS Corey Clark: 58-9 overall, 29-25 ATS

Somehow, Ty Storey is going to play Saturday in Fayetteville. He should file suit against Arkansas' play-callers first. Goodness gracious, Hogs. I realize you're getting Kelly Bryant to run things next season but you have to survive 2018 first. Nikki Chavanelle | HawgBeat.com

Tulsa (+5.5) at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC Network: Jeffrey Wright: The Chad Morris Revenge Game, I’m not certain that Morris coached at Tulsa, but it feels like he has because everyone that runs that gimmicky offense coached at Tulsa. I’d rather play a round of golf with Urban Meyer, Hugh Freeze, and Sean Patterson than bet on Luke Skipper. Jeffrey Wright’s Pick: Arkansas 34, Tulsa 28 Neal McCready: Arkansas is down two running backs and a quarterback. Tulsa is just bad. I have nothing cute to say. My daughter is headed to U of A and my cousin is the president of the chamber of commerce in Tulsa. I just feel an odd sympathy. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 27, Tulsa 14 Chase Parham: Ty Storey, somehow, is OK to play in this game, and that's incredible considering he looked like one of the no-name opponents in Rocky III after that hit against the Rebels. I have an odd affinity for him. Razorbacks cover this one. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 38, Tulsa 27 Barrett Clark: Injuries may hurt their chances but I still think they can handle it. Barrett's Pick: Arkansas 30 Tulsa 27 Corey Clark: I think Arkansas wins. But, after some ridiculous play calling left Storey in positions to get destroyed versus Ole Miss, I can't pick them to cover. If Storey can't go at all, there's a chance Tulsa wins head up. I mean....I did actually watch about five minutes of Tulsa versus South Florida Friday night. That's makes me a Tulsa expert per message board rules. Corey's Pick: Arkansas 31 Tulsa 28

Is Gus Malzahn coaching for his job in Oxford? Is Auburn scheming for a way to get out of a $32 million buyout? Could Hugh Freeze be on the Tigers' short list to replace Malzahn? These are the Days of Your Football Lives. Associated Press

Auburn (-4) at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN: Jeffrey Wright: I kind of like how Ole Miss has become the Big XII team of the SEC this year. They can’t beat a team with an elite defense, but if you’re average or worse then, “Buckle up, because this game is about to get drunk,”. Yes, Auburn has struggled this year and appears headed for the patented AU quit season, a tradition much like a comet. It only comes like once every decade, but when you see it, you can’t help but admire it. However, Auburn’s struggles have primarily been a result of not being able to run the ball, but Ole Miss hasn’t been able to stop anyone from running the ball. If you remove sacks from rushing totals, Ole Miss has given up over 5 yards per rush to every opponent other than Texas Tech, a team that fell behind and had to throw the ball with a backup QB much of the second half. I think Auburn will be able to run it on Ole Miss, and I think their front can cause enough of an issue for the Rebels offense to slow them down. Jeffrey Wright’s Pick: Auburn 38, Ole Miss 31 Neal McCready: Jay G. Tate says Gus Malzahn has an 80 percent chance of being fired if Auburn loses Saturday. Jay believes the Tigers have basically quit on Malzahn. Jay is picking Ole Miss. That just seems nutty to me. Neal's Pick: Auburn 31, Ole Miss 24 Chase Parham: Auburn has major offensive issues, but those are only evident to an important degree if defensive lines cause all sorts of chaos. While the Rebels have been fairly active in recent weeks, I don't think Ole Miss is going to disrupt with just the front four. Auburn will be able to control tempo and leave Oxford with a close victory. Parham's Pick: Auburn 42, Ole Miss 34 Barrett Clark: Maybe some folks will show up for an 11 o'clock SEC game. Ole Miss builds on momentum and the Defense makes a stop when they have to. Barrett's Pick: Ole Miss 38 Auburn 35 Corey Clark: Auburn is a dumpster fire, but we have a history of making sick teams well all of a sudden. Corey's Pick: Auburn 31 Ole Miss 30. *I'm picking Ole Miss to cover but lose. Trust me: You don't want me predicting an Ole Miss win right here. Not good for anyone

This man is now a glorified water boy at Alabama. Think of him when you're at the top of your game, when you're having too good of a day, when you need to be humbled. Think of him Saturday when he returns to Rocky Top. You're never as high as you think you are (well, unless you're, well, high). USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 1 Alabama (-28.5) at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS: Jeffrey Wright: Investors note – Alabama is 7-0 against the spread in first halves this year, you know the half where all the starters play. Though, Alabama’s starter are well within my Circle of Trustables, the second and third units are another story. They’ve let four-straight teams cover. However, the Tide have a bye week next week, and this game is one the fan base still cares about. Saban has done a pretty good job of covering these types of games. Jeffrey Wright’s Pick: Alabama 52, Tennessee 21 Neal McCready: There's no way Nick Saban lets Tua play long enough to score many points. There's no way he intentionally crushes Jeremy Pruitt. There's no way Butch Jones makes this trip, right? B.S. Nick Saban knows no mercy. Neal's Pick: Alabama 57, Tennessee 20 Chase Parham: I'm getting sick of Alabama games. The Tide is head and shoulders above everyone else, but the reserves let all the opponents back in games to steal covers. I'm picking Alabama game, but Tua not playing in any fourth quarters is becoming problematic. Parham's Pick: Alabama 49, Tennessee 10 Barrett Clark: Bama can beat the Vols as bad as they want to but it seems little Nicky has been watching the spread and toying with Vegas. Barrett's Pick: Alabama 49 Tennessee 21 Corey Clark: The only thing standing in the way of Alabama winning their 30th National Championship this millennium is a healthy Tua. They are going to protect him heading into their bye week. Tennessee gets a moral victory in a game that's never in doubt. Corey's Pick: Bama 42 UTK 20

As expected, Mike Norvell is coaching in an SEC venue in October. Oh, wait... Feels like there's more to this story. USA Today Sports

Memphis (+9) at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network: Jeffrey Wright: Jeffrey Wright: Memphis would be rolling into this game off one of the biggest wins of the season in college football had it not rained during the second half against UCF. Instead they enter the game coming off a devastating loss. However, Missouri must face the post-Alabama hangover for the first time while Memphis is the team that will most-likely care more, and Darrell Henderson can keep them in this game. If only he would have just had one more star. Right, Hugh? Jeffrey Wright’s Pick: Missouri 38, Memphis 31 Neal McCready: I don't know; Missouri showed signs of life in Tuscaloosa while Memphis choked away an absolute heartbreaker. Neal's Pick: Missouri 34, Memphis 24 Chase Parham: All the points. So many points. Shootout. Plethora of points. Parham's Pick: Missouri 49, Memphis 48 Barrett Clark: Memphis plays it close but Mizzou pulls away. Barrett's Pick: Missery 41 Memphis State 33 Corey Clark: This could go down as the ugliest helmet combo in the history of organized football. Corey's Pick: Mizzou 34 Memphis 30

We at Neal's Picks tried to tell everyone all offseason Ed Orgeron and Jeaux Burreaux were going to dominate the SEC this season. No one would listen, but here we are. Jesse Johnson

Mississippi State (+6.5) at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN: Jeffrey Wright: I have no idea. I just know that I want the under. Both of these teams have stout defenses as both teams are allowing fewer than 17 points per game this season. MSU has the No. 1scoring defense in the country and has allowed the fewest first downs as well. LSU is fresh off an emotional and impressive win, and Orgeron will most likely just try to get to the bye week. Jeffrey Wright’s Pick: LSU 20, Mississippi State 16 Neal McCready: It's difficult for me to believe, but Ed Orgeron is one win away from heading into November as a national title contender. Kids, you can do anything you set your mind to. LSU kills one-dimensional offenses (see: Georgia). I think the Tigers win but I bet it's close. Neal's Pick: LSU 17, Mississippi State 16 Chase Parham: I have no idea why but I expect a close game. One of those no-one-can-move-the-ball boring slobber knockers. With that being the case I'll take my points. Parham's Pick: LSU 20, MSU 17 Barrett Clark: Tigers are looking better and I don't think the Heisman Hopeful can rush for 150 against LSU. Barrett's Pick: LSU 24 State College 17 Corey Clark: I really don't understand this line. I didn't get FL/Vandy last week. Vegas is really good. I just think that Ed and the Tigah's suffocate State. I don't think Fitzgerald can run on these guys. LSU leans on them and runs away late. Corey's Pick: LSU 24 Mississippi State 13

Find someone who is loving his or her life like Benny Snell. Go for it. I bet you can't do it. If you can, send a photo, complete with biographical information, to chase.parham@gmail.com.