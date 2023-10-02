OXFORD — It was overshadowed a bit by all of the late-game drama Saturday night, but Daijahn Anthony’s first-quarter, fumble-causing hit on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels turned out to be one of the most pivotal plays of the game.

Ole Miss won, 55-49, keeping LSU out of the end zone in the final seconds, but Anthony’s hit on Daniels, forcing a fumble recovered by Trey Washington, was the only turnover of the game by either team.

Ole Miss’ offense converted the turnover into a touchdown, building an early 14-0 lead.

“It felt good,” Anthony said. “We have to do it again this week.”

Ole Miss (4-1 overall, 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference) stay home this week to face Arkansas (2-3, 0-2). Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast by the SEC Network.

Saturday night and Sunday was a celebratory time in Oxford, but Anthony said a review of the film of the win over LSU showed that the Rebels’ defense, one that surrendered 673 yards of total offense against the Tigers, has a lot of improving to do.

“There’s a lot of things we have to get better on because nobody’s perfect and we just have a lot of things we have to see, watch on film this week and just perfect throughout practice,” Anthony said. “Our Tuesday and Wednesday practices, they reflect on how we do on Saturday, so we need to get out two really good practices this week.”

Ole Miss coaches challenged the defense to step up this week against Arkansas, a team that is averaging 33.6 points per game but a league-low 342.2 yards per contest.

“That’s the fun thing about this SEC,” Anthony said. “Every single game is another big game, so you learn from it and you’re ready to go get better.”

Anthony said getting stops on LSU’s final two possessions Saturday showed “how strong we are and it came back to all the work we put in during the summer and trusting the person beside you. You’re playing for the person beside you. Everyone knows that game could have gone either way.”

This week, Ole Miss is facing Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who had a big game in the Razorbacks’ 42-27 win over the Rebels last November in Fayetteville. Anthony didn’t play in that game, but he had seen Jefferson a week earlier in Liberty’s upset of the Hogs.

“The quarterback we just faced (Daniels), he is a little bit faster, but KJ is a real big guy,” Anthony said. “That’s one thing we have to emphasize this week — wrapping up and tackling. Because one person can’t just leg-tackle him and think we’re going to get him down. It’s going to take the whole defense rallying and just pursuing to the ball every single play.”

Redemption for Rebels’ offensive line: This time last week, following a mediocre performance in a 24-10 loss at Alabama, Ole Miss’ offensive coaches challenged the Rebels’ offensive front.

They answered that challenge, holding LSU to no sacks while helping to roll up 706 yards of total offense against the Tigers.

“I think it was just preparation. We didn’t play our best game (at Alabama) and it showed on Saturday,” Ole Miss offensive guard Jeremy James said. “Going into this past Saturday, we just made sure that we worked hard Tuesday and Wednesday, our big work days. We went and put in the work and I think it showed up on Saturday.

“I just think we played well as a group,” James said. “We played hard. LSU is a good team but I think we played really physical and got after them.”

The Rebels’ offensive line, James said, simply doubled down in practice. They didn’t let the outside noise bother them.

“We hear it, but I’d rather have a fan base that’s frustrated with us than we’re not playing well than one that is celebrating when we’re close to winning a big game. We had a lot of things to figure out and we had to get to work. That’s what we did.

“I just think it shows what we can be when we’re hitting on all cylinders. We just have to continue to push so we can strive to get to what happened Saturday.”

The next challenge, obviously, is Arkansas, and James said the Hogs’ defensive front has Ole Miss’ attention.

“They’re a really good unit,” James said. “They’re physical and strong. They’re going to get after it. They’re a tough group.”