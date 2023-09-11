OXFORD — Jared Ivey hadn’t scored a touchdown since the fifth grade.

Sure, he’d scored on the receiving end of a couple of 2-point conversion passes in high school, but defensive linemen don’t exactly spend a lot of time in the end zone.

Late Saturday, however, Ivey picked up a fumble on the tail end of a quarterback sack and rumbled 20 yards for a touchdown to put Ole Miss’ 37-20 win over Tulane away.

“It was a great feeling,” Ivey said. “We called in the Thick 6. I haven’t been across that white line in a long time. I’m very blessed.”

Ivey joked about the touchdown in the fifth grade, noting that he was a tight end facing double coverage who scored on a slot fade throw from his quarterback.

“That was my last time really scoring six,” Ivey said, laughing.

Ivey and the 17th-ranked Rebels (2-0) entertain his former team, Georgia Tech, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. Georgia Tech heads to Oxford with a 1-1 record.

Ole Miss trailed Tulane, 17-7, in the second quarter and didn’t put the Green Wave away until late. Ivey said that’s something Ole Miss can use to its advantage moving forward.

“I think that’s super valuable to experience early in the season,” Ivey said. “It’s something we didn’t experience last year and we kind of got hit in the mouth there in the back half. I think that’ll speak volumes into our improvement moving forward and I think that will be a quick turnaround into next week.”

Ole Miss defended more than 80 snaps on Saturday, but Ivey said he felt fresh in the second half, even while playing in 95-degree heat and on artificial turf.

“I think that speaks to our depth,” Ivey said. “We’re able to just roll guys. …The trust is unbelievable. The bond is unlike any bond I’ve ever had in a room. Everybody wants to see everybody eat. I’m super grateful to have those guys around me.”

Ole Miss dominated Georgia Tech last season in Atlanta, but Ivey said no one in Oxford will be overlooking the Yellow Jackets Saturday.

“Keep on a roll and keep the preparation where it needs to be — super detailed in practice, super physical with the scout team,” Ivey said. “We need the scout guys to come out and give us a great look. This will be a team coming off a high-scoring game and with a little bit of confidence. I know they fell early (to Louisville) in a game they should’ve won, so they’re going to come with a chip on their shoulder and the attention has to be there to combat that from the start to the finish.”