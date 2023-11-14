OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins is one of 10 nominees for the 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. The C Spire Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. The winner will be announced Nov. 28 at the Country Club of Jackson.

“It’s definitely an honor to be nominated has the best player in Mississippi,” Judkins said Tuesday, as the 13th-ranked Rebels (8-2 overall, 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference) prepare for Saturday’s home finale (11 a.m., SEC Network) versus Sun Belt cellar-dweller Louisiana-Monroe (2-8). “That’s something I came to Ole Miss for, to be the best player I could be in the country.”

Judkins, the reigning Conerly Trophy winner from 2022, is in the midst of another excellent season as Ole Miss' feature back in 2023. Judkins currently has 868 rushing yards (86.8 YPG) and 14 touchdowns on 191 carries, with his 14 rushing scores leading the SEC and ranking fourth nationally.

Judkins' 15 total touchdowns ranks second in the conference and fourth nationally, and per PFF he leads the SEC in both missed tackles forced (51) and yards after contact (653) – the latter of which accounts for 75 percent of his entire season rushing total. This year, Judkins has four 100-yard rushing games and four games with multiple rushing touchdowns, and he has been especially productive in SEC season with 10 of his 14 rushing scores and a per-game average of 103.3 yards on the ground.

Judkins said he’s focused on the finish to the season, starting with ULM and then concluding with a Thanksgiving night showdown with Mississippi State in Starkville.

“Coach (Lane) Kiffin has explained to the team is definitely a big point that we can make history and do something that’s never been done before here,” Judkins said, referring to the opportunity to win 10 regular season games for the second time in three years and the third time in program history.

A year ago, Ole Miss started 8-1 and lost its final four games. Judkins believes the Rebels will have a different outcome this time around.

“I feel like it’s a different team than last year,” Judkins said. “This year everyone is still motivated to make history and do something that’s never been done here at Ole Miss.” Nationally, Judkins leads all active FBS rushers in career rushing attempts per game (20.2), rushing yards per game (105.9), all-purpose plays per game (21.6) and all-purpose yards per game (117.4). Judkins is also the only active FBS rusher with at least 1,500 career yards (2,435) and a per-game career rushing average in the triple digits (105.9).

“We started slow early on in the season not playing as well as we wanted to overall,” Judkins said. “But I think we have progressively all gotten better as far as players, coaches and everyone. We have progressed a lot and we still have more to go.”

The Conerly Trophy has been awarded to an Ole Miss player 11 times, more than any other program: Stewart Patridge (1997), Deuce McAllister (1999), Eli Manning (2001, 2003), Patrick Willis (2006), Bo Wallace (2012), Evan Engram (2016), A.J. Brown (2017), Elijah Moore (2020), Matt Corral (2021) and Quinshon Judkins (2022).

2023 C SPIRE CONERLY TROPHY FINALISTS

Alcorn State – QB Aaron Allen

Belhaven – RB Kolbe Blunt

Delta State – QB Patrick Shegog

Jackson State – RB Irv Mulligan

Millsaps – P Ethan Klapatch

Mississippi College – RB Marcus Williams

Mississippi State – LB Bookie Watson

Mississippi Valley State – C Rondey Luckett

Ole Miss – RB Quinshon Judkins

Southern Miss – RB Frank Gore Jr.