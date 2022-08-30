OXFORD -- Zach Evans said he is "pissed" and "angry" entering Ole Miss' season opener versus Troy.

The Rebels' running back, who transferred to Ole Miss from TCU after the 2021 season, is looking forward to taking out those emotions on the Trojans.

"I'm ready to go out and display that type of feeling on Troy," Evans said.

The Houston native isn't angry at anyone in particular, mind you. He's just eager to show Ole Miss fans and the Southeastern Conference what he's about.

"It's going to be worse every Saturday," Evans said.

Evans rushed for 648 yards and five touchdowns on 92 carries in six games for TCU last fall.

He said he's hoping to get 20-25 touches per game for the Rebels this fall even though he's part of a crowded running back corps that includes SMU transfer Ulysses Bentley IV, heralded freshman Quinshon Judkins and sophomore Kentrel Bullock.

"I'm ready to compete," Evans said. "The whole running back room is hungry. Everyone has to compete every day. We're going to come out and do the best we can. We don't have a set rotation or a set order. We don't have a lead horseman right now."

Evans nearly signed with Ole Miss out of high school in December 2019. He said finally playing in a Rebels uniform is "surreal."