Notes: Rebels' Evans plans to take anger out on Troy in season opener
OXFORD -- Zach Evans said he is "pissed" and "angry" entering Ole Miss' season opener versus Troy.
The Rebels' running back, who transferred to Ole Miss from TCU after the 2021 season, is looking forward to taking out those emotions on the Trojans.
"I'm ready to go out and display that type of feeling on Troy," Evans said.
The Houston native isn't angry at anyone in particular, mind you. He's just eager to show Ole Miss fans and the Southeastern Conference what he's about.
"It's going to be worse every Saturday," Evans said.
Evans rushed for 648 yards and five touchdowns on 92 carries in six games for TCU last fall.
He said he's hoping to get 20-25 touches per game for the Rebels this fall even though he's part of a crowded running back corps that includes SMU transfer Ulysses Bentley IV, heralded freshman Quinshon Judkins and sophomore Kentrel Bullock.
"I'm ready to compete," Evans said. "The whole running back room is hungry. Everyone has to compete every day. We're going to come out and do the best we can. We don't have a set rotation or a set order. We don't have a lead horseman right now."
Evans nearly signed with Ole Miss out of high school in December 2019. He said finally playing in a Rebels uniform is "surreal."
Finley feels 'energy' as opener nears
Veteran safety A.J. Finley said Tuesday he can feel a positive energy throughout the team as Saturday's opener approaches.
"Saturday's obviously fun to get back out there with the guys," Finley said. "I look forward to not beating up on the same guys over and over."
Finley said team chemistry has improved through the preseason.
"I feel like the culture has changed," Finley said. "I feel like we have a goal and that is one of the biggest reasons why the culture has changed in the program."
Reese believes defense is 'ready to go'
Senior defensive back Otis Reese said Tuesday the Rebels' defense is healthy and ready to go.
Reese said he's been very impressed with the influx of new players on defense, especially in the secondary.
"I think the guys overall have an understanding of football and the situations we're going to be put in," Reese said.