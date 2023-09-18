OXFORD — No. 13 Alabama will go with Jalen Milroe at quarterback Saturday when the Crimson Tide entertains No. 15 Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa.

Milroe started Alabama’s first two games but did not play during the Crimson Tide’s 17-3 win at South Florida over the weekend. Despite not taking a snap against the Bulls, the redshirt sophomore earned praise from Alabama coach Nick Saban for not hanging his head and showing support for his teammates on the sidelines following big plays. That, along with his play over the first two weeks of the season, was enough to convince Saban he was the right man for the job.

“Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things that he needed to do,” Saban said. “He’s had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys. So I think he’s earned the opportunity to be the quarterback.”

During his last appearance against Texas, Milroe completed 14 of 27 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Through two games this season, he has completed 60 percent of his passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He’s also run for 92 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

“That’s another person you have to account for, another person who could be blocking downfield and when you can get a quarterback who can read defenses and throw the ball and also run the ball, it’s just a different aspect,” Ole Miss defensive end Isaac Ukwu said Monday. “You have to be more sound in the pass rush lanes. You can’t go balls to the wall and lose your responsibility in that sense. That’s the type of challenges he puts forth.”

Saturday special to Golding?: Ukwu said Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who spent the previous five seasons at Alabama, hasn’t made Saturday’s game personal during the early phases of preparations.

“The topic hasn’t really come up yet,” Ukwu said. “We just started our introductory type meetings and putting in our first-down stuff, but none of that stuff has come up. He’s just been treating it like it’s another week. Obviously, we know the opponent that we have and we know we have to go to Tuscaloosa and play, but it hasn’t been anything extra personal or anything over the top.”



