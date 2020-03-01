Ole Miss ran its win streak to 10 games on Sunday, blasting its way past Indiana, 9-5, to go 3-0 at the Keith LeClair Classic in Greenville, North Carolina. The No. 15 Rebels (10-1) came into the weekend leading the nation with 18 home runs and added three more on Sunday in the victory.

Ole Miss returns to Oxford for a four-game homestand with Memphis on Tuesday and Princeton next weekend — the final nonconference series before SEC play.

Here are observations from Sunday’s win:



Derek Diamond continued his solid Sunday work, giving up two runs on three hits in five innings against the Hoosiers. The freshman allowed two home runs in the fourth but kept things quiet otherwise during his 78-pitch outing. It wasn’t as sharp as recent appearances, but he does a good job of staying in the zone and mostly missing barrels when it’s not his A-plus stuff. From a results standpoint, he was nearly perfect, retiring Indiana without a hit or runner in scoring position in four of his five frames.

The right-hander issued a walk to open the game and then retired nine straight before the first home run to start the fourth inning. The raw talent is obvious, and he’s growing as a pitcher each week.



Tyler Keenan capped the trip to his home state with a 4-for-4 afternoon, including a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Rebels an early lead for the second time this weekend. He also saved two runs, snaring a line drive defensively in the eighth inning. It was a big weekend for Keenan, who raised his batting average to .341.

Kevin Graham was 2-for-4 with a home run and a double on Sunday, giving him two successful days in a row offensively. He worked a walk on Saturday that turned into one of the Rebels’ only two runs in the in over East Carolina. Graham has been dynamic against right-handed velocity during his career, and the two-run home run in the fourth gave the Rebels some insurance.

The at-bat of the game was Justin Bench’s two-out single in the seventh inning. In a 5-5 game with the bases loaded, Bench hit a 1-2 fastball back through the infield to give the Rebels the lead. Bench is hitting .333 this season with runners in scoring position.

Indiana tied the game with three runs in the sixth inning off Benji Gilbert and Logan Savell. Gilbert gave up two hits and got two strikeouts out of the four batters faced, and Savell didn’t record an out, issuing a walk and a hit by pitch. It was problematic at the time, but Mike Bianco has to see what he has in these young arms. Gilbert is one of only two left-handed relievers, and Savell had shown good control in his earlier appearances. Building bullpen depth remains a major storyline for this team. Bianco made the right move on Sunday with both of those young pitchers.

Hayden Dunhurst gets well-deserved accolades for his receiving and throwing, but this two-run home run extended Ole Miss’ lead and was a big blow after Indiana had cut the deficit to a single run. He’s second on the team this season in two-out RBIs with five.

Taylor Broadway threw 50 pitches in two innings after appearing on Friday. He handled the quick turnaround well and it was critical, because reliever Austin Miller wasn’t available Sunday because of discomfort in his side.

Braden Forsyth picked up his second save in as many days, and fourth of the season, throwing 16 of 22 pitches for strikes and retiring all four batters faced. Forsyth’s knock has been command, but he was electric and accurate on Sunday. The JUCO transfer has established himself as the Ole Miss closer, which allows Bianco to use Broadway, Max Cioffi and Miller in high-leverage situations whenever needed.

Home runs are a good cure for a lack of situational hitting. Ole Miss scored nine runs despite being 3-for-15 with runners on base and 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.