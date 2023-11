No. 10 Ole Miss travels to Athens, Ga., Saturday (6 p.m. CST, ESPN) to face No. 1 Georgia in a critical Southeastern Conference contest.

MPW Digital gets you ready for the contest and the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL with an extra edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast. RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready visits with Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Consititution, Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com and Ben Mintz of Barstool Sports.