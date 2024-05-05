Ole Miss continued to add to its 2025 recruiting class Sunday, getting a verbal commitment from Tupelo, Miss., cornerback Maison Dunn.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Dunn chose Ole Miss over Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Southern Miss and UAB.

A hard hitting cornerback, Dunn shows on tape excellent coverage skills and could be a prospect who sees a big jump in his recruitment this season, per Rivals sources.

Dunn missed most of the 2022 season with an injury but returned in 2023, starting at cornerback for the Golden Wave. Dunn was a key part of a strong Tupelo defense that allowed just 150 points in 12 games while collecting a 9-3 record.

Dunn recorded 21 tackles in 11 games played, including one tackle for loss. He also had two interceptions and six pass deflections.

Dunn is the ninth prospect to commit to Ole Miss’ 2025 signing class.