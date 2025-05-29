Banged-up Humphrey focused on winning as postseason hits full tilt

OXFORD — For Isaac Humphrey, the initial thought wasn’t about pain or his health.

He had just collided with right fielder Ryan Moerman in the second inning of Ole Miss’ Southeastern Conference Tournament game versus Arkansas, and more than anything, the Rebels’ center fielder was trying to get his bearings.

“More shock, I guess you could say, a little bit, like what just happened?” Humphrey said Thursday, a day before Ole Miss meets Murray State in the Oxford Regional at Swayze Field. “Thankfully, we’re both OK. You look at it and it looks pretty rough on TV but it was just one of those baseball plays you see every once in a while and hope everyone makes it out OK. Thankfully we were able to miss major injuries.”

Humphrey played the rest of Ole Miss’ tournament appearance, which went through Sunday’s 3-2 title game loss to national top-seed Vanderbilt. Moerman hasn’t played since, though he’s available this weekend, at least in a limited capacity.

“I’m a little banged up,” Humphrey said. “It’s all right, though. I should be good to go. There’s nothing holding me back. I’m just a little sore.”

That’s being modest, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.

“He’s kind of felt like he’s been in a car accident as well,” Bianco said.

Of course, winning can make the pain wroth it, and that’s where Humphrey’s mind is now that the postseason is in full swing. The Louisville transfer is hitting .283 with an impressive OPS of .939. He’s hit 11 home runs and driven in 53 runs, proving to be a key cog in Ole Miss’ lineup.

The Rebels recruited him for his bat and moved him to center field out of necessity. A corner outfielder at Louisville, Humphrey has been outstanding in center.

“There’s not a lot of data out there in college baseball on outfield performance,” Bianco said. “We didn’t think he would be negative out there but you can see how comfortable he is out there and you watch him take routes after balls and how easy he makes it seem.

“He’s not your prototypical guy running a 6-4-6.5 (second) 60 (yard dash) who can fly out there like you see in center field, but he gets to a lot of balls and makes a lot of plays and makes a lot of plays look easy.”

The easygoing Humphrey has also contributed to an obviously positive team culture, essentially by just fitting in seamlessly. Veterans such as Luke Hill and Will Furniss made it “easy,” Humphrey said.

“They’ve been here for a while and they’ve been through some ups and downs but when we came in, they said, ‘This is how it goes,’ and “This is how we like to do things,’ and I think we jelled really nicely as a group,” Humphrey said. “We (fellow transfers) just embraced what was happening here. We just wanted to fit in and (asked), ‘How can we help?’ That was the group thing when we walked in but those guys made it real easy and it was awesome from the start.”