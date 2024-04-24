Ole Miss had focused on its frontcourt early in the transfer portal season.

On Wednesday, the Rebels worked to address their backcourt needs.

Ole Miss picked up a commitment from Virginia Tech transfer portal guard Sean Pedulla Wednesday. Pedulla picked the Rebels over Oklahoma and Alabama, among others.

At Virginia Tech this past season, Pedulla averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He shot 42.4 percent from the floor, 32.5 percent from the 3-point line and 80.1 percent from the free throw line.

He also played significant minutes in 2022-23 after averaging 12.9 minutes in 2021-22.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound, Edmond, Okla., native was voted to the third-team All-ACC team and was first-team ACC All-Academic team.

As Scott Roche of FightingGobbler.com wrote earlier this week, Pedulla started the season slowly, but “as the season went along, he overcame turnover issues, which head coach Mike Young defended and stuck with him, and became a player who was able to get downhill to the basket, finish and find bigs Lynn Kidd and Mylyjael Poteat for easy baskets. He also began shooting the ball better from behind the arc.”

Pedulla has one season of eligibility remaining. He is the fifth transfer portal addition for Ole Miss, joining Dre Davis (Seton Hall), Davon Barnes (Sam Houston), Malik Dia (Belmont), and Mikeal Brown-Jones (UNC-Greensboro).