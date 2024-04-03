OXFORD — Cayden Lee could’ve hit the transfer portal in December.

In today’s college football, no one would’ve blinked an eye.

He didn’t.

The portal opens again in less than two weeks. Lee, now preparing for his sophomore season, could jump in then as well.

However, that’s not how the young Ole Miss wide receiver is viewing things. Instead, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound speedster from Kennesaw, Ga., is a bit of a “throwback,” meaning he’s working to perfect his craft, fully confident his time in the spotlight will come.

Lee cited his relationships with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. as the main reasons he’s perfectly content in Oxford and disinterested in exploring options.

“I have a great relationship with them, and also, it’s just the production at receiver that they have,” Lee said. “We had three receivers over 700 (yards receiving) last year. Not almost any other school in the country is able to do that. That speaks for itself.”

Lee caught five passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns last season, one that included him making a start for Ole Miss in the Rebels’ Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Penn State in Atlanta.

“Last year was a great season,” Lee said. “It was great to come in as a freshman and just gel with the guys. Year 2, I’m looking to play more of a role with the team.”

Lee is working as both a slot receiver and an outside receiver this spring and could help in either or both areas when the 2024 season rolls around on Aug. 31.

Lee said he played the role of a sponge last season, absorbing from veteran receivers Tre Harris, Dayton Wade and Jordan Watkins. Harris and Watkins are back for 2024, as is heralded sophomore Ayden Williams, former South Carolina star Juice Wells and the nation’s top junior college prospect, Deion Smith.

“I have a great relationship with all the guys,” Lee said. “I’m learning from them. They teach me a lot of stuff — releases, routes, how to define my routes more than they already are. Being able to learn from them is great.”

Lee said he had to adjust to the speed of the game and the quality of opposition as a freshman, noting that his confidence grew over the course of the season.

Still, Lee could’ve bolted Ole Miss for more immediate opportunities. In this era, no one would’ve judged.

“With this day and age of college football, whether you’re here or halfway across the country, everybody has the transfer portal,” Lee said. “It’s just how you deal with it the best. It’s all about learning and developing and being more of a complete player. I mean, the moment’s going to shine for everybody at some point. You just have to wait your turn and see when that moment is there. When the opportunity presents itself, you have to be ready."