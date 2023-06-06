Ole Miss continued adding depth to its defense through the NCAA Transfer Portal Tuesday, landing former Florida Atlantic transfer portal defensive back Teja Young.

Young, who has one season of eligibility remaining, signed with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin when Kiffin was the head coach at FAU in 2018. He played sparingly in 2018 and then had 15 tackles and a pass deflection for the 2019 Owls, a squad that won the Conference USA championship.

Young, a 5-foot-11, 192-pounder from West Palm Beach, Fla., played a big role for FAU over the last three years. In 2020, Young had 36 tackles and two interceptions. In 2021, Young had 58 tackles and three interceptions. Last season, Young had 47 tackles and two interceptions. Over those three seasons, Young added three forced fumbles and 13 pass breakups. Young was named All-CUSA last season.

Out of high school, Young originally committed to Colorado State before flipping to FAU.

Young is the 14th defensive player who has committed to Ole Miss out of the transfer portal since the December window opened.