OXFORD — Ole Miss has struggled on the road in Southeastern Conference play.

The Rebels, however, have thrived when SEC foes have made the trip to Oxford to challenge Ole Miss.

Ole Miss continued that trend Wednesday, dominating Arkansas in a wire-to-wire performance, whipping the Razorbacks, 77-51.

Ole Miss improved to 16-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. The Rebels are now 3-0 at home in league play with wins over Florida, Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Rebels are 0-3 on the road in league play with losses at Tennessee, LSU and Auburn.

Arkansas fell to 10-9 overall and 1-5 in SEC play.

It was a dominant performance for Ole Miss, which was never really threatened Wednesday. The Rebels controlled every facet of the game. Ole Miss held Arkansas to 33 percent shooting from the floor and 23 percent from the 3-point line. Ole Miss, meanwhile, shot 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from behind the arc. Ole Miss out-rebounded the Hogs, 43-28. The Rebels destroyed Arkansas in the paint, 38-20, and won fast-break points, 12-2.

Jaylen Murray led Ole Miss with 21 points. Matthew Murrell added 18. Jaemyn Brakefield and Allen Flanigan added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Khalif Battle led Arkansas with 11 points. Joseph Pinion added 10 off the Razorbacks’ bench.

Ole Miss committed just nine turnovers while forcing 14 from Arkansas. The Rebels had eight steals, five more than the Hogs’ three. The Rebels had 17 assists on 31 field goals.

Ole Miss dominated the first half, building a 15-point lead, staving off a brief Arkansas run that cut the Rebels’ advantage to six points and then closed the opening stanza with a strong performance, taking a 38-26 lead to intermission.

Arkansas was without its leading scorer, guard Tramon Mark, who was suffering from a migraine headache. The Razorbacks were without forward Trevon Brazile in the second half. Brazile scored three points in the first half before leaving with a knee injury.

Ole Miss will look for its first SEC road win of the season Saturday night at Texas A&M.