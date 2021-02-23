RebelGrove - Ole Miss first to offer Miller

Ole Miss first to offer Miller
Heritage Academy (Miss.) cornerback Wesley Miller's impressive junior year is finally starting to pay off despite the unprecedented fall and offseason. Ole Miss special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler contacted the in-state prospect this week, notifying him that he had received his first scholarship offer.
"We were talking on FaceTime about pretty much everything other than football," Miller said. "He was talking to me and my mom about life, school, and then he told me that Ole Miss was offering me."
The Rebels were first to offer Miller, but the other in-state SEC program wasn't too far behind.
"I just got off the phone with Mississippi State," Miller said. "They offered me right before you called."
Miller plays baseball in the spring when he's not covering receivers and making plays in the open field on the football field. But, he says that he thinks he will be more singularly-focused for his senior year.
"I'm a two-sport guy, but I think I want to focus more on football," Miller said.
Hutzler and Mississippi State both told Miller that he is being recruited as a cornerback first, but that they are open to safety as well.
The Columbus, Miss., native has been to Oxford several times and even was able to take in some games this past fall.
"I have family in Oxford so I go up there quite a bit," Miller said. "The Ole Miss offense is a ton of fun to watch, but when I watch them on defense I know they could use someone like me."
The recruiting process has just begun for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back, but he plans on being diligent throughout the process regardless of what comes next.
"I'm going to take my time," Miller said. "I don't care about being close to home I will just make a decision when it feels right."
The NCAA announced that the dead period would be extended through the month of May earlier this month and recruits like Miller have taken notice and are patiently waiting their turn.
"I'll probably wait to see about taking visits once we can," Miller said. "I will have a better idea of what I want to do after that."