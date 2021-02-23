RebelGrove - Ole Miss first to offer Miller

Heritage Academy (Miss.) cornerback Wesley Miller's impressive junior year is finally starting to pay off despite the unprecedented fall and offseason. Ole Miss special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler contacted the in-state prospect this week, notifying him that he had received his first scholarship offer.

"We were talking on FaceTime about pretty much everything other than football," Miller said. "He was talking to me and my mom about life, school, and then he told me that Ole Miss was offering me."

The Rebels were first to offer Miller, but the other in-state SEC program wasn't too far behind.

"I just got off the phone with Mississippi State," Miller said. "They offered me right before you called."

Miller plays baseball in the spring when he's not covering receivers and making plays in the open field on the football field. But, he says that he thinks he will be more singularly-focused for his senior year.

"I'm a two-sport guy, but I think I want to focus more on football," Miller said.

Hutzler and Mississippi State both told Miller that he is being recruited as a cornerback first, but that they are open to safety as well.