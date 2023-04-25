OXFORD | Ole Miss gets another piece of its pitching staff back this weekend.

Riley Maddox, who had Tommy John surgery last May, announced on Twitter that he’s medically cleared for the Georgia series that starts Friday. Maddox last pitched in a game on April 22, 2022, against Mississippi State.

“It’s been a long year, but I got cleared today,” Maddox Tweeted. “Ready to get after Georgia This weekend.”

The sophomore threw his first max-effort bullpen on March 27 and faced live hitters in practice last week. As a freshman, Maddox had a 5.24 ERA in 14 appearances with 16 strikeouts and nine walks in 22.1 innings. Opponents hit .289 off him. The right-hander allowed more than one run twice.

Maddox, prior to injury, threw his fastball in the low to mid 90s with a sinker and solid command. Head coach Mike Bianco has praised his rehabilitation work ethic throughout the process.

“He’s hit every mark and worked hard to help us this season,” Bianco said last month. “I don’t know if he’s way ahead of schedule, but he’s been on schedule the whole time. He’s looked good and felt good. At this point, it’s about feel and getting that back.”

The Rebels also got Hunter Elliott back from injury recently. The preseason All-American missed eight weeks with a sprained UCL and threw 49 pitches against LSU on Saturday, giving up five runs in one-plus innings. Elliott’s fastball maxed out at 90 MPH multiple times but sat in the mid to upper 80s.

The Rebels are 21-19 overall and 3-15 in the SEC with four league weekends remaining. Ole Miss is in last place in the conference by two games and are three games (and a tiebreaker) behind 12th-place Mississippi State. Twelve teams make the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

None of Ole Miss’ four remaining opponents have a winning conference record. Georgia is 7-11, Missouri is 5-13, Auburn is 7-11 and Alabama is 9-9.