RebelGrove - Ole Miss 'in the mix' for Etienne

Ole Miss 'in the mix' for Etienne
Jennings (La.) all-purpose back Trevor Etienne might have a name that sounds familiar. His older brother, Travis, just wrapped up a stellar career at Clemson. The younger Etienne, however, isn’t honed in on the Tigers just yet.
"I haven’t really started narrowing it down but I’ve been hearing from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Penn State a lot."
The nation's No. 49 overall prospect will certainly have his choice of places to commit to, boasting other notable offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida, State, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
The NCAA extended the dead period through the end of May, but much like his other 2022 classmates, Etienne has found ways around it.
"I’ve been able to FaceTime and text to keep in touch with schools," Etienne said. "I have two Zoom calls setup for next week."
Trevor Etienne in space ... is undefeated pic.twitter.com/jMnLBggo9G— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 2, 2020
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound back does a little bit of everything for Jennings, catching passes in space, running between the tackles and even throwing passes.
Despite the heavy hitters listed above, Etienne talks quite a bit with Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith.
"Yes, sir, Coach Smith and I talk a lot," Etienne said. "We talk on a daily basis."
As a sophomore, Etienne announced his arrival with authority, finishing with nearly 2,500 yards and 37 touchdowns.
It will certainly be a battle for his signature and the known commodities will be in it until the end, but Smith and Lane Kiffin have given Etienne plenty to think about after a 2020 season where the Rebels led the SEC in rushing behind Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy's fantastic dual-performance.