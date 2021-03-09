RebelGrove - Ole Miss 'in the mix' for Etienne

Jennings (La.) all-purpose back Trevor Etienne might have a name that sounds familiar. His older brother, Travis, just wrapped up a stellar career at Clemson. The younger Etienne, however, isn’t honed in on the Tigers just yet.

"I haven’t really started narrowing it down but I’ve been hearing from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Penn State a lot."

The nation's No. 49 overall prospect will certainly have his choice of places to commit to, boasting other notable offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida, State, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.

The NCAA extended the dead period through the end of May, but much like his other 2022 classmates, Etienne has found ways around it.

"I’ve been able to FaceTime and text to keep in touch with schools," Etienne said. "I have two Zoom calls setup for next week."