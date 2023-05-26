Ole Miss makes two more defensive additions from the transfer portal
Ole Miss continued to try to revamp its defensive personnel Thursday, adding two transfer portal commitments to its secondary.
Tulane transfer portal defensive back Jadon Canady and UCF transfer portal defensive back Justin Hodges committed to the Rebels Thursday, with Canady announcing his decision in the afternoon and Hodges following suit later that evening.
Canady, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Jacksonville, Fla., had 75 tackles and two interceptions during his two seasons at Tulane. He started every game for the Green Wave, though his sophomore season was cut short on Oct. 22, 2022, when he suffered a knee injury against Memphis.
After starting at nickel back as a freshman, he moved to cornerback last season.
Sources told the New Orleans Times-Picayune Canady was unlikely to play next fall because of the severity of his injury. Per the Times-Picayune, Candady tore an ACL and a meniscus and also had other ligament damage. Canady has told media he plans to play this fall. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Hodges, a 6-2, 175-pounder from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., accumulated 78 tackles and two interceptions in two-plus seasons at UCF. Last season, Hodges had 40 tackles, a quarterback sack and an interception.
UCF dismissed Hodges from its football program in January following his arrest on charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm and a mask.
According to public records, prosecutors entered a Nolle Prosequi on May 8, dismissing the charges. Hodges entered the transfer portal in April. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Ole Miss has now added 13 defensive players from the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 football season. The Rebels are preparing for their first season under new defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hired away from Alabama in January. Ole Miss opens the season Sept. 2 in Oxford versus Mercer.
Attempts to reach Canady and Hodges for comment were unsuccessful.