Ole Miss continued to try to revamp its defensive personnel Thursday, adding two transfer portal commitments to its secondary.

Tulane transfer portal defensive back Jadon Canady and UCF transfer portal defensive back Justin Hodges committed to the Rebels Thursday, with Canady announcing his decision in the afternoon and Hodges following suit later that evening.

Canady, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Jacksonville, Fla., had 75 tackles and two interceptions during his two seasons at Tulane. He started every game for the Green Wave, though his sophomore season was cut short on Oct. 22, 2022, when he suffered a knee injury against Memphis.

After starting at nickel back as a freshman, he moved to cornerback last season.

Sources told the New Orleans Times-Picayune Canady was unlikely to play next fall because of the severity of his injury. Per the Times-Picayune, Candady tore an ACL and a meniscus and also had other ligament damage. Canady has told media he plans to play this fall. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.