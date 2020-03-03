OXFORD | Ole Miss knocked off Memphis, 8-1, on Tuesday for its 11th straight win. The Rebels had a couple multiple-run innings and made key pitches to extinguish would-be Memphis (8-4) rallies.

The No. 9 Rebels (11-1) continue their four-game homestand with a three-game set against Princeton starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Here are some observations from the Ole Miss victory:

Max Cioffi entered at a time this thing could have gotten really interesting on Tuesday. Memphis loaded the bases off Drew McDaniel with one out, and Cioffi came in to face Hunter Goodman, who is the reigning national plate of the week thanks to his 24 RBIs and three grand slams in the past week.

Cioffi got ahead 0-1 and forced a soft chopper that Tyler Keenan grabbed, stepped on third base and threw across for the inning ending double play. Ole Miss maintained the 5-run lead at that point and escaped the final Memphis threat.

Cioffi struck out the side an inning later and hasn’t allowed an earned run in five appearances and 6.2 innings this season. It’s also 10 strikeouts without a walk this season. He’s quickly established a role as a strike-thrower available to come into difficult situations. The fastball is up a tick, and his slider has shown more swing and miss than past seasons.

Austin Miller was unavailable Sunday with discomfort in his side, but the reliever was pretty perfect, throwing 15 of 17 pitches for strikes and retiring four of the five outs by strikeout. A ground out was the other result. He entered with a runner on first and one out in the fifth and struck out two straight hitters. That streak ran to four straight punch outs before the grounder to Anthony Servideo completed the inning and Miller’s outing. He’s been invaluable in high-leverage situations and is missing more bats this season with 17 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.

Mike Bianco said Miller's side bothered him again toward the end of his outing on Tuesday.

Freshman Jackson Kimbrell got his first start and showed well, giving up a run in three innings with two hits, two walks and two strikeouts. It’s key to give Kimbrell innings and see what’s what, as he’s one of only two left-handed relievers on the roster. The changeup flashed as a potential plus pitch, and he worked around a runner at second with no outs in the second inning.



Kimbrell has been situational out of the bullpen and faced mostly lefties so the changeup hasn’t come into play, but with that option, he’s perhaps a better starter from a profile standpoint as his career develops.

Peyton Chatagnier led off the first time this season and reached four times with a double and three walks. He scored twice and also stole a base. Justin Bench hit second and Servideo slid down to the three spot and reached base four times with a double, a single, two walks and a stolen base. Bench has reached base in every game this season and got on twice Tuesday with a single and a walk.

Ole Miss had just seven hits but benefited from 11 Memphis walks and five wild pitches. The Tigers weren’t clean at all, and the Rebels took advantage of it. Ole Miss loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but after a walk three straight strikeouts kept the game from being a laughter at that point.

Wes Burton gave up three baserunners out of seven batters faced but had three strikeouts and threw 15 of 24 pitches for strikes. Overall it was a positive day as he searches for a role.

Ole Miss was 4-for-21 with runners on and 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position. Memphis was 2-for-15 with runners on and 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.