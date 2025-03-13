Ole Miss SEC opener moved up to 2 p.m. on Friday

Ole Miss and Arkansas will open Southeastern Conference a few hours earlier than expected.

The two teams were scheduled to start their weekend series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, but the first pitch is now scheduled for 2 p.m., in an effort to beat expected inclement weather that evening in the Oxford area.

Saturday and Sunday games are both scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The No. 13 Rebels are 14-2 following a loss at South Alabama on Tuesday that broke a 13-game winning streak. Ole Miss is 12-0 at home this season. Arkansas, ranked third nationally, is 16-1 and winners of 12 straight games since a loss to Kansas State in Arlington, Texas, on February 21.

The Razorbacks last season went 44-16 overall and 20-10 in the SEC before a 1-2 showing in the Fayetteville Regional. Ole Miss has missed the postseason the last two years following the national title in 2022. The Rebels went 27-29 overall and 11-19 in 2024.