We don't usually do this, but we need to warn you some parental discretion may be in order for this one. A gloved Jay G. Tate is in Oxford and joins us for this Oxford Exxon Podcast live show. In front of a packed crowd, many topics are discussed including Neal buying friends, broken appendages, Neal's Twitter situation from Thursday and much, much more.

They sort of pick the Ole Miss-Auburn game, but the conversation runs many other places past that.