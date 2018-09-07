Chase Parham and Neal McCready are back at Funky's on the Oxford Square for this edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast. Joining them this week is former Ole Miss wide receiver Mike Espy, who was in town for a fundraiser in support of his father's senate campaign. Espy details his career at Ole Miss, discusses key players from that era and the transition from David Cutcliffe to Ed Orgeron. He also answers whether he may have a future in politics.

Then, Neal and Chase go through the lines and games for week two of the college football season to close the show.