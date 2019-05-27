Ole Miss found out Sunday night it would host a regional in Oxford.

The Rebels, on Monday, found out the three other teams joining the party.

No. 12 national seed Ole Miss will open on Friday against four-seed Jacksonville State while No. 2 seed Illinois and No. 3 seed Clemson play the first game of the day at Swayze Field.

The Oxford Regional and Fayetteville Regional are matched up in the super regional round.

The Fighting Illini (36-19) went 15-9 in the Big Ten and is No. 28 in the RPI rankings. Illinois, which went 15-11 on the road this season, and Ole Miss share no common opponents. Illinois is 11-6 against top 50 teams and 17-11 against top 100 teams this season. The Illini went 0-2 in the Big Ten Tournament.

Clemson (34-24) went 15-15 in the ACC to receive an at-large selection. The Tigers went 3-3 against Ole Miss common opponents losing two midweek games to Georgia but beating Louisville three of four times including in its final game of the ACC Tournament.

Clemson went 10-11 on the road this season. The Tigers swept North Carolina for their best weekend of the season and went 8-13 against top 50 opponents.

Jacksonville State (37-21) won the Ohio Valley Conference for the first time since going 0-2 in the Oxford Regional. The Gamecocks have won 12 games in a row. JSU is 4-5 against Ole Miss common opponents and 2-4 against SEC teams.

Ole Miss will likely see Garrett Farmer on Friday. The junior right-hander has 104 strikeouts and 12 walks in 100.2 innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.

The Rebels finished with the No. 22 RPI which is the highest for an SEC host team since Kentucky hosted with the No. 27 RPI in 2006. Ole Miss finished fourth nationally with 20 quadrant one wins.

Ole Miss is hosting for the second consecutive season and for the third time in five years. Ole Miss has hosted nine times since 2004 and advanced to the super regional round five times.The Rebels are 17-7 in home regionals.

Ole Miss went 0-2 in the 2016 Oxford Regional and lost to Tennessee Tech in the 2018 Oxford Regional.