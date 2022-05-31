Rashada 'very close' to a decision on precipice of Ole Miss visit
Roman Rashada is down to three schools. The Diablo Valley (Calif.) Community College defensive back might be down to as many days. "I'm very close," Rashada said Tuesday afternoon while sitting in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news