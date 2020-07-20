RebelGrove - Rebel Grove's Rivals Era All-Magnolia State Team

We started ranking recruits in 2002. We now have nearly two full decades of data. During this time with no live sports, we decided to take a look back at Mississippi rankings during that time period. Last week, simply put together the list of the most highly-ranked players at each position. This week, Zach lists his favorite recruits from the era in Mississippi, subjectively putting together a team based on a mixture of talent, storylines, production and more. These are his favorites.

Chase Parham, at the bottom, lists a few of his favorites to cover during his time with Rivals.com.