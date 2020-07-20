 RebelGrove - Rebel Grove's Rivals Era All-Magnolia State Team
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-20 07:53:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Rebel Grove's Rivals Era All-Magnolia State Team

Zach Berry • RebelGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@Zach_Berry
Recruiting analyst at RebelGrove.com, your source for everything Ole Miss as part of the Rivals network

We started ranking recruits in 2002. We now have nearly two full decades of data. During this time with no live sports, we decided to take a look back at Mississippi rankings during that time period. Last week, simply put together the list of the most highly-ranked players at each position. This week, Zach lists his favorite recruits from the era in Mississippi, subjectively putting together a team based on a mixture of talent, storylines, production and more. These are his favorites.

Chase Parham, at the bottom, lists a few of his favorites to cover during his time with Rivals.com.

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

OFFENSIVE LINE

DEFENSIVE LINE

LINEBACKER

CORNERBACK

SAFETY

ALL-PURPOSE

CHASE'S HONORABLE MENTION

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}