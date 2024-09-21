Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Pegues has full night

Ole Miss Rebels defensive linemen JJ Pegues (38) recovers a fumble by Georgia Southern Eagles wide receiver Dalen Cobb (1) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

OXFORD -- With defensive end Jared Ivey out versus Georgia Southern with an ankle injury suffered in last week’s 40-6 win at Wake Forest, Zxavian Harris moved into the starting lineup, shifting JJ Pegues to defensive end. It was the start of an eventful night for the Oxford native, as he would up playing a big role in No. 5 Ole Miss’ 52-13 win over Georgia Southern. Pegues recovered a fumble on Georgia Southern’s first play. The 6-foot-2, 325-pounder appeared to injure left shoulder and was taken to the locker room. Suntarine Perkins replaced Pegues in the Rebels’ lineup. Pegues returned later in the first quarter and immediately took the field on offense, doing his part in the Rebels’ short-yardage package. Pegues, who has emerged as one of the vocal captains on the fifth-ranked Rebels’ squad, added a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. “He did a great job," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "I thought he broke his collarbone by the way he was holding it. "It really wasn’t scheduled for him to score the touchdown there. It was cool of our fans. They started standing up and cheering in the Field Club. They were chanting for him so I felt bad. He was just going in to block, but give the people what they want. …So JJ got the ball again.” Pegues recorded three tackles on defense. “He brings a lot," Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart said. "He’s a very versatile player. Quite honestly, I’d like to use him a little bit more on offense if we could. He’s a stud.”

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes the ball during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Dart has another big night: Dart completed 22 of 31 passes for 382 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Dart added five carries for 36 yards rushing. “I’m happy with where we are," Dart said. "It’s time to kick it into a gear for all of us. It’s something we all know.” Dart spread the football to eight receivers. Tre Harris had another career-record night, catching 11 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. “He’s super locked-in," Harris said. "His game is elevating each and every week.” “When you have the best receiver in the country, you’re going to give him as many chances as you can," Dart said of Harris. "He’s a hell of a player. I’m grateful to have him on our side.”

Attendance record: Ole Miss announced a crowd of 67,505 Saturday night. That broke the school’s all-time record. The previous record was 66,700, set last season versus LSU. "I think it's winning," Kiffin said. "We have great fans who show up every time, but I think we're exciting to watch play. It's why I've challenged our fans to stay longer. ...It's fun to watch. ...We built this thing with some style." Kentucky TV set: Ole Miss' Southeastern Conference opener Saturday versus Kentucky will kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 11 a.m. The game will be televised nationally on ABC. Defense finally breaks: Georgia Southern scores on a 12-yard halfback pass from OJ Arnold to Derwin Burgess Jr. with 14:12 left in the second quarter, marking the first touchdown the Rebels have given up in the 2024 season. Prior to Burgess’ touchdown reception, Ole Miss had allowed just three field goals through the first three games and one quarter of the season, the first time since 1961 the Rebels’ defense had opened a season in such a stingy nature. "It really infuriated us," Ole Miss linebacker Pooh Paul said. "That's not how we play. ...This defense is something different. I can feel the culture. This team is something different." Paul led the Rebels with 10 tackles, including 1.5 quarterback sacks.