Ole Miss entered the offseason looking to bolster its offensive line via the transfer portal.

The Rebels did just that on Wednesday, landing a pair of commitments from Washington transfer portal offensive lineman Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow.

Kalepo, a 6-foot-6, 327-pounder from Renton, Wash., started all 15 games for the national runners-up this past season. He garnered 14 starts at left guard and one at right guard. He’s also played tackle during his collegiate career.

Kalepo allowed just one sack in 923 snaps while allowing just 16 quarterback pressures.

Buelow, a 6-foot-8, 313-pounder from Kapolei, Hawaii, saw action in 12 of Washington’s games, missing two games due to injury. Buelow started eight games for the Huskies, a big part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, an honor presented to the nation’s top offensive line.

Buelow worked around around a leg injury suffered at Michigan State earlier in the season and played a big role down the stretch for the Pac-12 champions. Buelow started five games in 2021 and served as a a backup for the entire 2022 season.

Earlier in this transfer portal window, Ole Miss added Southern Miss transfer portal offensive guard Gerquan Scott and North Carolina transfer portal offensive tackle Diego Pounds.