Even in the midst of a 10-2 season, there were times in 2023 when Ole Miss’ offense seemed like it was a weapon short.

Early-season injuries to Tre Harris and Caden Prieskorn, combined with an at-times gimpy Quinshon Judkins, occasionally hampered the Rebels when they needed a score.

So the Rebels, who still have a Dec. 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl date with Penn State on this season’s docket, turned their attention to finding that explosive weapon as soon as the NCAA transfer portal opened Dec. 4. On Sunday, Ole Miss got its man, landing a commitment from South Carolina transfer portal wide receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells.

Wells played just three games for South Carolina this season before suffering a season-ending injury in a loss to Georgia.

However, in 2022, Wells, a 6-foot-1, 208-pound speedster from Richmond, Va., caught 68 passes for 928 yards and six touchdowns. In 2021, while playing for James Madison, Wells caught 83 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a freshman for the Dukes in 2021, Wells caught 33 passes for 603 yards and six touchdowns.

He chose Ole Miss over Oregon, Texas and many others. Wells had said as recently as Nov. 20 that he intended to return to South Carolina. Ten days later, Wells was in the transfer portal.

NFLDraftBuzz.com describes Wells as Although Wells as "more of a possession target than a field stretcher, (though) his fiercely competitive demeanor and run-after-catch ability make him a major threat in the middle of the field.”

Wells is described as a “strong runner with the ball, with enough agility to make defenders miss in the open field. He’s a contested-catch specialist with a knack for warding off defenders while the ball is in the air. Wells has strong hands and the ability to wrestle the ball away from defenders. He tracks the ball well downfield and consistently runs under long throws He is a natural playmaker, at his best with the ball in his hands.

“He’s coordinated, with soft, reliable hands, and he shows the ability to adjust to balls thrown behind him, as well as a knack for digging out low throws. He accelerates quickly and possesses good straight-line speed. Wells shows solid ball-tracking skills and body control downfield (and is) able to adjust to the off-target throw.”

Wells’ decision comes a week after Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins announced he plans to return for the 2024 season. Wide receiver Tre Harris and tight end Caden Prieskorn will return as well, giving Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart an array of targets next fall.