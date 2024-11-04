Rebels crush Sharks in opener

Advertisement

Final thoughts as Ole Miss meets Razorbacks in Fayetteville

Final thoughts as Ole Miss meets Razorbacks in Fayetteville

Two major keys, injury report, weather and a few other musings on this Saturday morning.

 Chase Parham
Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

Saturday Set-up: Everything you need to know for today's showdown between No. 19 Ole Miss and Arkansas

 Neal McCready
Pete's Pigskin Preview, pres. by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors: Arkansas

Pete's Pigskin Preview, pres. by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors: Arkansas

It's time for Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James.

 Caroline McCready
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 10

The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 10

It's time for Week 10 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market. 

 Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Quintet of guests join

MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Quintet of guests join

Andy Staples, Mason Choate and Ben Mintz join Neal McCready to preview the weekend ahead in CFB and the NFL

 Caroline McCready

Final thoughts as Ole Miss meets Razorbacks in Fayetteville

Final thoughts as Ole Miss meets Razorbacks in Fayetteville

Two major keys, injury report, weather and a few other musings on this Saturday morning.

 • Chase Parham
Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

Saturday Set-up: Everything you need to know for today's showdown between No. 19 Ole Miss and Arkansas

 • Neal McCready
Pete's Pigskin Preview, pres. by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors: Arkansas

Pete's Pigskin Preview, pres. by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors: Arkansas

It's time for Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James.

 • Caroline McCready
Published Nov 4, 2024
Rebels crush Sharks in opener
Neal McCready  •  RebelGrove
Publisher
No. 24 Ole Miss opened its season Monday with a relatively easy win over Long Island.

The Rebels (1-0) built a 17-point halftime lead and cruised from there, crushing the Sharks, 90-60.

JuJu Murray led Ole Miss with 24 points, going 5-for-8 from the 3-point line. Jaemyn Brakefield had 12 points and seven rebounds. Dre Davis had 11 points and five rebounds in his Ole Miss debut. Matthew Murrell added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Brent Davis and Malachi Davis led Long Island (0-1) with 19 points each.

Ole Miss had a solid shooting game, hitting 49 percent of its shots from the floor and 41 percent of its shots from the 3-point line.

Ole Miss won the rebounding battle, 42-33, and outscored the Sharks in the paint, 34-24.

Ole Miss led more than 33 minutes on Monday, Long Island led for just one minute and 11 seconds.

Twelve Rebels scored on Monday. Davon Barnes and Malik Dia had seven points each. Sean Pedulla and Mikeal Brown-Jones had five points each. Four Rebels had two points each.

Ole Miss led by as many as 32 points.

Ole Miss plays host to Grambling Friday at 6 p.m.

