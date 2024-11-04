Rebels crush Sharks in opener

No. 24 Ole Miss opened its season Monday with a relatively easy win over Long Island.

The Rebels (1-0) built a 17-point halftime lead and cruised from there, crushing the Sharks, 90-60.

JuJu Murray led Ole Miss with 24 points, going 5-for-8 from the 3-point line. Jaemyn Brakefield had 12 points and seven rebounds. Dre Davis had 11 points and five rebounds in his Ole Miss debut. Matthew Murrell added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Brent Davis and Malachi Davis led Long Island (0-1) with 19 points each.