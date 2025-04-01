Rebels give up seven-run inning but rout Jackson State

OXFORD | Ole Miss easily handled Jackson State, but the box score won’t hang in any museum.

The Rebels, a day before heading to Kentucky for a Thursday-to-Saturday series with the Wildcats, battered the Tigers, 18-7, scoring and bumbling through their fourth win in the last five games -- this time in seven innings.

Ole Miss is 22-6 overall and 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference, while Jackson State is 16-11. Luke Cheng hit a three-run home run with two outs in the seventh inning to end the game.

Jackson State pitchers walked 18 Rebels and hit three others. Ole Miss stranded 11 and was just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position through the sixth inning. Judd Utermark hit a first-inning grand slam, his team-leading 10th home run of the season, and had five RBIs.

The school record for walks in a game is 19, which occurred last season in a win over High Point.Ole Miss entered the game 16th nationally in walks but moved up to ninth by the final inning.

Mitchell Sanford hit a home run (9) for one of his two hits, and Luke Hill led the Rebels with three hits. Owen Paino got his first start since March 16 against Arkansas and reached on two hit by pitches and two walks.

Hill reached base five times.

Cheng reached base twice in two at-bats after entering for Utermark, who left the game with a tight hamstring. Mike Bianco said it was precautionary, and Utermark could have stayed in had it been a league game.

Cheng had one career home run in four seasons at Illinois State. He’s hit two in the past five games with the Rebels.

Ole Miss had a 12-0 advantage after five complete, with the Rebels six outs from an easy run-rule win. Instead, the Tigers scored seven runs in their half of the sixth courtesy of four hits, two walks and two errors.

Cade Townsend faced six batters and got one out, with two hits, two walks and an error. Hudson Calhoun got two outs out of six batters faced, with two hits, a walk and an error. The two errors were on Luke Cheng and Brayden Randle.

Only two of the runs of the seven runs were earned.

Starter Gunnar Dennis gave up five hits but no runs or walks in three innings. Owen Hancock, who has nursed a back injury in past weeks, struck out one out of three batters faced during a perfect inning. Taylor Rabe and Cooper Johnson each threw a scoreless inning.

“We had that ugly inning, but some of our guys played well and pitched well,” Bianco said. “It was good to get more innings for some of the guys.”